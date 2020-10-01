 Skip to main content
Badger boys soccer loses 2-1 to Union Grove
Badger boys soccer loses 2-1 to Union Grove

Siczkowycz

Senior Blake Siczkowycz takes a shot at the ball during Badger soccer's 2-1 loss to Union Grove on Oct. 1 during senior night festivities.

 Andrew Tucker

Badger's boys soccer team put up consistent pressure for most of the game in Lake Geneva tonight, but could not translate that into goals, falling in a 2-1 contest against Union Grove.

Throughout the first half and early second half, Badger peppered the Broncos' goal with shots but could not convert on those opportunities until the 59th minute when Ron Sachvdeva sent home a goal to take a 1-0 lead. 

However, Union Grove scored two goals late to seal the victory, with one coming in the 78th minute and another coming with just two minutes on the clock in the 88th minute.

