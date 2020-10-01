Badger boys soccer loses 2-1 to Union Grove

Badger's boys soccer team put up consistent pressure for most of the game in Lake Geneva tonight, but could not translate that into goals, falling in a 2-1 contest against Union Grove.

Throughout the first half and early second half, Badger peppered the Broncos' goal with shots but could not convert on those opportunities until the 59th minute when Ron Sachvdeva sent home a goal to take a 1-0 lead.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

However, Union Grove scored two goals late to seal the victory, with one coming in the 78th minute and another coming with just two minutes on the clock in the 88th minute.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.