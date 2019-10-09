Badger’s boys and girls cross-country teams competed at different meets this past weekend, with the boys heading up to Wisconsin Dells on Oct. 4 and the girls traveling to University of Wisconsin-Parkside in Kenosha for a meet the next day.
The boys team had a strong showing in the Nightfall Classic in Wisconsin Dells, finishing third out of 11 teams.
Steven Haworth was the top finisher for the team, taking 14th place out of 76 runners with a time of 17:30.
Two more Badgers cracked the top 20, as Jon D’Auria and Nolan Cassidy finished about a quarter of a second apart. D’Auria came in at 17:38.15 and Cassidy at 17:38.39.
Next up was Logan Wade in 24th with a time of 17:47. Angel Toribio rounded out Badger’s scorers with a 17:49 in 26th place.
The girls team competed in the Bill Greiten Eagle Invitational in Kenosha on Oct. 5, with a number of the top teams in the state in attendance. As such, the Badgers finished in 11th out of 13 teams.
Lauryn Grothe was the top finisher for the Badgers at the meet, running a 16:07 to finish in 24th place out of 110 runners.
Next up was Vivian Ford, who placed 54th with a time of 16:49.
Badger’s three remaining scoring runners finished within eight places of one another, as Ava Trent took 71st with a time of 17:25, Kate Murray ran a 17:35 in 76th, and Madison Schoolfield placed 79th with a 17:50.