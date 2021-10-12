Badger freshman sets school record in 5K in Midwest Invitational

Badger High School freshman Molly Deering set a new school record of 19:16 in the 5K during the Midwest Invitational in Janesville back in late September.

Deering beat the previous record, which was held by former Badger Ava Trent, by 26 seconds. For Badger High School girls’ cross-country coach Stephani Reynolds, it was not surprising to see.

“She (Molly) has been a good runner and we have kind of had her on our radar since she was in the sixth grade,” Reynolds said. “She’s outstanding. She’s one of those athletes that you don’t get very often.”

With the high expectations for Deering coming into the season, Reynolds still realizes that she is just a freshman. From the start of the year until now, she has seen a lot of growth.

“She came in as a quiet freshman and now she’s opening up a lot more. Even as a freshman, she has great leadership qualities already emerging at the end of the season,” Reynolds said. “She’s always asking questions of teammates, she asks me questions, and it has been really special to see her come out of her shell.”

Reynolds, who has been the coach for 15 years, attributes Deering’s success to her work ethic, the goals she sets for herself and the fact that she’s always focused.