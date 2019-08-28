The 2018 season was a return to the top for the Badger girls swim team. After rival Burlington won the Southern Lakes Conference in 2017, snapping Badger’s streak of five straight conference titles, the Badgers bounced back with an SLC title win last year.

While this season’s squad does not face that same challenge, that does not mean they are any less determined — just inspired in a different way.

“Last year we were chasing, trying to reclaim a title of winning conference. Now, this time we’re being chased, and we have a target on our back. So it’s a different type of motivation,” head coach Lauren Liberacki said.

Liberacki took over as head coach last season after two years of being an assistant under former coach Glen Biller. Now that she has some head coaching experience, she is feeling a bit more confident, but also like she needs to work even harder to keep the team performing well.

“Although I have more confidence as a coach, I also feel like I still need to prove myself. One year can’t just be a fluke. We’ve got to stick to it,” Liberacki said.

The team lost a number of strong senior swimmers from last season, chief among them being the team’s lone state meet participant, Claire Koeppel. However, the Badgers also bring back plenty of strong underclassmen from last year’s varsity team, as well as some strong junior varsity performers who have stepped up throughout the offseason.

In fact, according to Liberacki, this year’s team looked better in the first week of practices than last year’s team did at the same stage of the season. That does not guarantee success, but it will undoubtedly put the Badgers in a strong position to contend for the Southern Lakes Conference championship again this season.

Once conference is out of the way, the team is hoping to improve its postseason performance as well.

Last year, Badger finished second in its sectional meet, which was a surprise to the team at the time. This season, Liberacki wants her swimmers to go into the meet with the confidence that they can do whatever they put their minds to.

“This year, let’s not surprise ourselves. Let’s go into it thinking about what we can do at that meet and really try to keep that competitive edge this team has been known for,” Liberacki said.