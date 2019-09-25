Badger tennis kicked off a week of matches on Sept. 16 when the team beat Sun Prairie in a 7-0 sweep. The Cardinals usually factor as one of the top teams in the state each year, so the 7-0 victory was a strong one for the Badgers.
Particularly strong in the meet was two singles player Annabelle Alberts, four singles player Lauren Haas and the three doubles pairing of Ella Klug and Jaiden Lauer, all of whom picked up 6-0, 6-0 victories over their Sun Prairie opponents.
The Badgers followed that up three days later when they beat Waterford 7-0 in Southern Lakes Conference play.
In that contest, one singles player Zaya Idersul, two singles player Sydney Miller and Alberts at three singles all got 6-0, 6-0 victories, while the two doubles team of Sophia Strasser and Maya Lyng also accomplished the same 6-0, 6-0 feat.
The Badgers closed out their fourth straight undefeated Southern Lakes Conference regular season on Sept. 23 with a 6-1 victory over Westosha Central.