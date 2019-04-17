The Badger track team traveled to Elkhorn on April 9 to take part in the Southern Lakes Conference Relays.

Badger’s boys finished in the middle of the pack, taking fifth out of eight teams. But the girls fared better, placing second by a wide margin. The girls trailed first-place Waterford by 22 points, but were ahead of third-place Elkhorn by 32.

The boys distance runners had a solid effort in the meet. In the 1600-meter run, junior Steven Haworth finished eighth with a time of 4:58.54, and senior Brandon Hirschmann was 0.84 seconds behind in ninth, with both finishing in the top half of the 21-competitor field.

Hirschmann and Haworth were also on the team’s 4x800 relay team, alongside sophomore Connor Spiewack and freshman Jack Spende — a group that took second place out of seven teams.

In the distance-medley relay, junior Sean Foley, freshman Brody Kluge, senior Vincent DiVito and senior Logan Koehling teamed up to take fourth place out of seven teams.

A pair of sprinting relays also finished well for the Badgers, as junior Jakob Cmejla, senior Brandon Bernardo, freshman Billy Bernardo and senior Keegan Hasse took third out of seven teams in the 4x100-meter relay and fourth out of six in the 4x200-meter relay.

A few Badger boys did well in field events, too.

In the triple jump, Hasse tied for sixth out of 16 with a distance of 37 feet. Brandon Bernardo tied for fourth out of 12 in the pole vault with a vault of 10 feet.

Junior Cole Gabor-Pullen took seventh in the shot put out of 24 competitors, and senior Zachary Brumm took ninth out of 24 in the discus.

For the Badger girls, senior Hope Ayres-Schulz had the best performance of the day, taking first place in the 300-meter hurdles, tying for first place in the pole vault and placing third in the 100-meter hurdles.

Sophomore Emilee Booker did well in those same events, finishing second in the 100-meter hurdles, tying for fourth in the pole vault and taking fourth in the 300-meter hurdles.

Like the boys, the girls did well in the 1600, with sophomore Ava Trent placing third and freshman Kayla Hirschmann taking seventh out of 14 runners.

Hirschmann also loaned her talents in the 4x800-meter relay, as she, sophomore Ellie Wall, senior Colleen Wall and freshman Lilly Westlund placed second out of four teams in the event. The group finished 0.86 seconds behind first-place Burlington in a tight finish for an 11-minute-long race.

Another close call came in the 4x400-meter relay, where the team of Ellie Wall, Booker, freshman Vivian Ford and junior Madison Schoolfield took third place with a time of 4:27.69, only 0.10 seconds behind second-place Wilmot.

Ford and Schoolfield teamed up again in the distance-medley relay, joined by Trent and freshman Kylie Kramer, to take second place out of eight teams.

A different medley team, this time the short-medley relay team, also saw success. The team of Ford, freshman Kaaden Dull, junior Jenelle Burke and freshman Anna Wollaeger took second place out of eight squads.

Plenty of Badger girls also did well in field events at the meet.

The best field event for the girls was the high jump, where Burke and sophomore Macie Todd tied for second out of 18 competitors. Senior LuAnnabelle Wieseman tied for eighth in the event.

Wieseman did well in two other jumping events, too, tying for fifth in the long jump and taking sole possession of fifth in the triple jump. Junior Regan Cassidy placed seventh in the triple jump.

Sophomore Alli Oomens did well in both of the throwing events, placing seventh in the shot put and fourth in the discus. Junior Camryn Johnston was not far behind in either, taking eighth in both the shot put and discus.

Freshman Navaeh Watrous placed 12th in the shot put and senior Emma Coltman took 10th in the discus to round out the top-half finishes for Badger.