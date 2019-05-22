Death. Taxes. Badger golf atop the Southern Lakes Conference.

The Badger boys golf team continued its recent dominance over conference foes May 14 when the team won the SLC title for the fifth straight season with a top finish at the conference's final meet at Brighton Dale Links in Kansasville.

Badger did not just win. They dominated an otherwise close Southern Lakes field. The Badgers’ team score of 322 was 17 strokes ahead of Elkhorn’s 339 — a larger difference than between the second-place Elks and fifth-place Waterford’s 350.

Senior Blake Wisdom led the way for Badger, shooting a 73 to take the top spot in the meet — three strokes ahead of Westosha Central’s Paul Lynch.

With the win, Wisdom earned himself the Southern Lakes Conference player of the year award for the second year in a row.

Next up was senior Ben Rademaker, who finished in fourth place overall by shooting a 79. Sophomore Luke Abram also cracked the top 10 with a seventh-place 81.

Rounding out Badger’s score was an 89 by junior Carter Parent.

U.S. Open qualifier

The Southern Lakes Conference tournament, though, was not the only highlight for Wisdom, who also competed in a May 13 tournament in Barrington, Illinois, as a part of the U.S. Open qualification process.

Wisdom came close to making the top-five cut to advance, forcing a one-hole playoff, but fell just short in the end.

Nonetheless, his one-over-par 72 was a solid showing in the event, good enough to tie for fifth place out of 67 high-caliber players.