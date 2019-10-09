Last fall, the Badger girls golf team had the best postseason in school history, setting a school record for team scoring, as well as winning its first regional meet and making its first trip to the state tournament.
This season’s squad picked up right where they left off, when they began the postseason Oct. 4 in the regional tournament at Edgewood Golf Course in Big Bend.
While the Badgers did not win the meet — finishing in second behind reigning state champion Kettle Moraine — they did set a new team record with a team score of 345, two strokes better than last season’s 347 regional performance.
Badger saw a couple of individual career bests as well, with Annie Murphy shooting an 83 to finish in sixth place overall and Kimmy Chappell scoring an 85 to finish in a three-way tie for seventh.
The best score of the day for the Badgers came from Holly Murphy, who shot a 77 to win the regional meet — duplicating a feat she accomplished last year when she became the first Badger girls golfer ever to win the regional meet.
Rounding out Badger’s scores for the record-breaking meet was Grace Geils, who shot a 100 to tie for 17th overall.
The strong regional performance punched Badger’s ticket to the sectional meet at the Legend at Bristlecone in Hartland on Oct. 8.
If the Badgers finish in second place or better at the sectional meet, they will earn a spot at the state championship meet in Madison.