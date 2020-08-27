Badger golfers lead off return of high school sports

The Badger girl golfers were the first high school team from the Lake Geneva region to compete in more than five months, as they kicked off the season Aug. 20 with a Southern Lakes Conference meet at Brighton Dale Links in Kansasville.

The team put forth a solid performance, placing third out of seven teams in attendance. Badger scored 408 as a team, 69 shots shy of event winner Westosha Central’s 339.

Grace Geils was the leading scorer for the Badgers, shooting a 97 and finishing just outside the top 10 in 11th place. Kory Wilson was close behind, with a score of 98 in 12th place.

Freshman Chloe Chappell made her varsity debut by carding a 102 to finish third for Badger, and Sarah Teske rounded out the team’s scoring with a 111.

