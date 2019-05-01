Badger’s golf team kept rolling in conference play April 23, finishing in first place for the third straight conference meet at Delbrook Golf Course in Delavan.

The team shot a 300, eight strokes better than Union Grove’s second-place 308 effort.

If the team’s success was not enough, the team’s individuals also stood out. All four of the team’s qualifying scorers placed in the top nine, and even their fifth team member placed 14th. No other team had more than three players in the top 15.

Senior Blake Wisdom led the way for Badger, shooting a 70 to finish in second place behind Waterford’s Josh Koszarek, who shot a 68.

Next up was a pair of Badgers who finished a shot apart. Freshman T.J. Walton took sixth place with a 75 and senior Ben Rademaker shot a 76 for seventh place. Not far behind was junior Carter Parent in ninth with a 79.

While his score did not count for Badger’s team total, sophomore Luke Abram’s 82 was good for 14th place.

By taking first for the third-straight Southern Lakes Conference meet, the Badgers have set themselves up in in prime position to win the conference title for the fifth year in a row.

One conference major, and the conference title meet remain in the conference title race.

Brookfield Central Invite

The Badgers competed in the Brookfield Central Invitational on April 24 and they fared well, finishing in sixth out of 18 teams in attendance. With a score of 320, they were only two strokes behind fourth place, and a mere 10 behind the winner, Menomonee Falls.

Individually, Wisdom came out on top, shooting a 71 to finish in first place out of 95 competitors.

All four of Badger’s qualifying scorers shot an 85 or better, with Abram in 27th place with an 81, and Rademaker and Parent both shooting an 84 to take 40th and 41st respectively.