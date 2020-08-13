Badger pitcher with 90 mph fastball relishes chance at showcase

Tyler Deleskiewicz, a rising junior at Badger High School, turned heads on June 30 when he hit 90 mph on the radar gun while pitching during a tournament in Franklin, which earned him an invitation to compete in an even more noteworthy event.

From Aug. 2 to 4, the top players in the high school Class of 2022 traveled from all across the Midwest to face off in Franklin as part of the Prep Baseball Report Future Games, a three-day showcase tournament for the top prospects in the country. With scouts and coaches from colleges across the country tuning in to a livestream of the event, Deleskiewicz had the opportunity to make an even bigger name for himself.

By joining forces with the best the Badger State has to offer, Deleskiewicz got a chance to play alongside a number of players he has competed against in the past, which gave him a new perspective on what once were bitter rivals.

“Going against them, you’ve got to hate them and do your best to have that killer mentality,” he said. “But getting to know them and actually being teammates with them, a lot of them are really good guys, really fun to hang out with and talk with.”