Badger pitcher with 90 mph fastball relishes chance at showcase

Tyler Deleskiewicz, a rising junior at Badger High School, turned heads on June 30 when he hit 90 mph on the radar gun while pitching during a tournament in Franklin, which earned him an invitation to compete in an even more noteworthy event.
From Aug. 2 to 4, the top players in the high school Class of 2022 traveled from all across the Midwest to face off in Franklin as part of the Prep Baseball Report Future Games, a three-day showcase tournament for the top prospects in the country. With scouts and coaches from colleges across the country tuning in to a livestream of the event, Deleskiewicz had the opportunity to make an even bigger name for himself.
By joining forces with the best the Badger State has to offer, Deleskiewicz got a chance to play alongside a number of players he has competed against in the past, which gave him a new perspective on what once were bitter rivals.
“Going against them, you’ve got to hate them and do your best to have that killer mentality,” he said. “But getting to know them and actually being teammates with them, a lot of them are really good guys, really fun to hang out with and talk with.”
Team Wisconsin had three games on the docket, with two back-to-back on Aug. 3 and one on Aug. 4. Deleskiewicz was tabbed to start the second game, against a team made up of players from Iowa, Minnesota and Nebraska. So he started getting loose while the first game was still wrapping up.
While he was in the bullpen, he admits he was feeling a little nervous. With cameras around the field, sand players he has read about online in both dugouts, it was a high-pressure situation.
However, once it was time for the game to start, all those thoughts faded as Deleskiewicz just played ball.
“Once you get out there and get into a groove, everything goes away, and you get into your focus spot,” he said.
The Badger High junior pitched a solid two innings to start the show, earning a favorable review from the scouts in charge of the Prep Baseball Report Twitter account.
“RHP Tyler Deleskewicz (Lake Geneva Badger, 2022) is a lean and lanky arm with more projection to come. Sitting 87-89 mph with his fastball that works primarily down in the zone. Mixing in a 12/6 CB at 73-75 mph,” the tweet said.
In addition to just the in-game experience, Deleskiewicz got to take advantage of new-age technology featured at the event.
Deleskiewicz was particularly excited about poring over data from the event’s TrackMan system, which uses Doppler radar to measure the ball’s motion, and track speed, spin and location of pitches.
His biggest takeaway though, more than meeting new teammates or experimenting with state-of-the-art technology, was how much fun he had. The high school junior called it an amazing experience, and he could not help but have his enthusiasm rub off on everyone around him.
“He just has so much fun on the baseball field, and his love for the game is contagious,” said his mother, Trish Deleskiewicz.
While there is plenty that Deleskiewicz has learned in his years of playing ball, having access to the same resources as college players and big leaguers will give him an entirely new knowledge base to draw from.
“A lot of colleges have them, but for high school facilities and my travel team facility, that’s something we don’t have access to. So it’s really cool seeing all these new statistics and stuff to look at and improve on,” Deleskiewicz said.
