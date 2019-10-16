Badger’s girls golf team fell just short of qualifying for the state meet Oct. 8 at the sectional meet in Hartland, placing third in an event that saw the top two teams advance to state.
As a team, the Badgers shot a 371, 12 strokes behind second-place Union Grove’s 359 and 41 behind reigning state champion Kettle Moraine’s first-place 330.
While the Badgers did not qualify as a team, they would not be unrepresented at the state meet Oct. 14-15, as senior Holly Murphy qualified as an individual for the third time in her career and third season in a row.
To earn her spot at state, Murphy won the sectional tournament by an 11-stroke margin, shooting a 69 to beat second-place Julia Schilling of Kettle Moraine’s second-place 80. This was the second year in a row that Murphy won the sectional meet, after she accomplished the feat for the first time in school history a season ago.
By shooting a 69, Murphy broke the Badger school record for an 18-hole tournament, which she set as a sophomore when she shot a 72.
With the team suffering a close defeat but Murphy coming out on top in a thrilling victory, it was a bittersweet day for the Badgers.
“It was both a great day and a tough day at sectionals,” head coach Phil Huff said. “Everyone struggled except Holly. She was laser-focused.”
Badger’s second-best scorer in the meet was Kimmy Chappell, who shot a 95 to tie for 15th. Next was Annie Murphy with a 102 in a tie for 28th, and Kristin Walczynski rounded out the scoring with a 105 in a tie for 31st.