Badger school board passes motion to allow football this fall

The fall sports athletes at Badger High School will play ball after all.

After failing to reach a decision in a meeting on Monday night, the Lake Geneva-Genoa City Union High School District board voted in a 4-3 decision to allow the football, volleyball and boys soccer seasons to begin on Sept. 7.

During the Monday meeting, the absence of board member John Druszczak left the board locked in a 3-3 stalemate that necessitated a second meeting to be scheduled for Wednesday night. None of the six members present for both meetings changed their votes between Monday and Wednesday night.

Voting in favor of permitting games and practices this fall were board members Jeff Buntrock, Kathy Vorpagel, Pat Sherman and Druszczak. Voting against the fall season were Janet Giovannetti, Patricia Wolter and Niki Ciesel.

Football, volleyball and soccer have been deemed high-risk for spreading the coronavirus by the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association. The statewide group, however, has given school districts the option of playing in the fall or postponing until spring.

Badger school district superintendent Jim Gottinger and athletic director Jim Kluge both recommended that the school board allow all three high-risk sports this fall.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.