The Badger boys soccer team took on a couple of the Southern Lakes Conference’s top teams this past week, and the opposition beat the Badgers both times.
First up was an Oct. 1 home match against Delavan-Darien, which the visiting Comets won 7-0.
Delavan took the lead in the eighth minute with a goal from Oscar Garcia and never looked back, scoring two more goals in the first half, and four more in the second half to claim the win.
Two days later, the Badgers traveled to Union Grove, where the Broncos won 5-0.
Once again, the Badgers’ opponent took the lead early and held onto it all game, as the Broncos’ Logan Farrington scored in the 11th minute. Union Grove scored once more in the first half and three times in the second to ice the game.
On Oct. 5, the Badgers hosted a triangular against Harvard, Illinois, and East Troy/Palmyra Eagle, in which Badger beat both opponents.
Against Harvard, Victor Romero played a large part in the victory, scoring all three of the Badgers’ goals in a 3-1 win. All three scores came in the first half, and Jose Baltazar and Marco Alberts each picked up an assist.
In the 3-2 win over East Troy/Palmyra Eagle, Romero had two more goals, with Omar Diaz and Alberts assisting on the scores. Badger’s third goal of the match was scored by Alberts, with an assist from Ian Taddeo.