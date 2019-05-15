The Badger softball team closed out the regular season well, winning its final two games of the season.

On May 9, the Badgers traveled to Burlington, where they topped the Demons 5-1.

Badger took the lead in the third inning with a two-run effort, extended its advantage with a run in the fifth, and then iced the game with two more runs in the seventh inning.

Burlington's only run came in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Sophomore Sydney Klein knocked in a pair of RBIs, and senior Madison Hunt picked up two RBIs. Junior Alyssa Bockelmann drove in the fifth RBI.

On May 13, the Badgers won their season finale 17-7 over Fort Atkinson.

The first inning set the tone for the remainder of the game, as the Badgers scored nine runs in the top of the inning. The Blackhawks scored two runs in the inning as well, but with a seven-run lead, Badger was off to the races.

Badger scored five runs in the third, two in the fourth and then one in the sixth to finish off the game.

Fort Atkinson's other runs came with two in the third and three in the fourth.

Sophomore Megan Potter led the way for the Badger offense, hitting a home run, picking up four total hits and five RBIs on the game.