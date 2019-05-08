When Badger and Wilmot’s softball teams first met this season on April 9 in Wilmot, Badger was able to win 11-5, thanks to its highest-scoring offensive performance of the year.

The Panthers made the trip to Lake Geneva on May 2, and the Badger offense was not able to recapture the prior win’s form, falling 5-1.

Early in the game, it seemed as though Badger had picked up where they left off on April 9, though.

Badger’s first two batters, freshman Leah Sanders and junior Alyssa Bockelmann, picked up singles. Two batters later, sophomore Sydney Klein singled to score Sanders and put Badger ahead 1-0.

For the Badgers, the scoring ended there.

Head coach Glen York was able to identify that the difference between Badger’s one successful inning and the six fruitless ones was the team’s execution on the base paths.

“We made a couple base-running errors that hurt us pretty bad,” York said. “I don’t know if it was a missed sign; we haven’t really talked yet to see what happened. But those are things we need to work out, I guess.”

While the Badgers were not able to score many runs, the defense and pitching maintained the early lead, shutting out Wilmot for the first three innings.

Over the course of those three innings, Badger’s senior pitcher Seneca Peterson allowed only one base runner, a walk, while picking up five strikeouts out of nine total outs.

The Panthers were able to figure out Peterson in the next two innings, though, scoring one run in the fourth and two in the fifth to take a 3-1 lead. After Badger walked the first batter of the sixth inning, the team’s ace pitcher was pulled in favor of relief pitcher Brooke Challe.

York’s pitching change was less about Peterson’s performance, which was solid, but more about the schedule as a whole.

“We got a little more innings than we thought we were going to today,” York said. “We’re in a stretch here where we haven’t played for about a week, then we have eight games in eight days.”

In the remainder of the game, Wilmot scored two more runs to bring the final score to 5-1.

Despite the loss, the Badgers played well, which is a testament to their improvement, considering the fact that Wilmot came into the game at 7-4 with a 4-2 Southern Lakes Conference record that put them in second place in the conference title chase.

“We played a good game against a good team, and we didn’t win. It’s frustrating,” York said. “But overall the effort was there, and that’s what we need to get better.”

Milton Triangular

On May 4, the Badgers traveled to Milton for a pair of games in the Milton Triangular event, going 1-1 on the day.

In the first game, Badger beat Beloit Memorial 4-3.

The offense was red hot early, as the Badgers scored four runs in the first inning. A pair of middle-of-the-order hitters provided the spark, as seniors Seneca Peterson and Madison Hunt each drove in a pair of RBIs in the frame.

Beloit slowly eroded that four-run advantage, scoring one run in the second, one in the fourth and one run in the seventh, unable to tie the game or take the lead.

Badger lost a close one in the second game of the day, falling 5-4 to Milton.

The Red Hawks scored one run in the bottom of the first, but Badger responded with two runs in the top of the second to take a 2-1 lead.

Badger’s lead did not last long, however, as Milton scored three runs in the bottom of the second to retake the lead 4-2.

The Badgers were unable to regain the lead, scoring one run in the fifth and seventh innings, while Milton scored one in the sixth, to reach a 5-4 final score.

Peterson led the way offensively, driving in a pair of RBIs and picking up three hits.

Kenosha Tremper

The Badgers had a road game May 8 against Kenosha Tremper, and the visitors topped the home team 2-1.

The Badgers scored first, picking up a run in the third inning. Tremper was able to tie it 1-1 in the fourth, but Badger quickly got the lead back with a run in the fifth inning to finalize the score at 2-1.

Challe threw four innings, while Peterson pitched three, to combine for a dominant one-run performance on the mound for the Badgers.