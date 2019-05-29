Badger’s softball team has not seen much postseason success recently. Since 2010, the team’s only playoff win came in 2014 when they pulled off a 6-5 upset over four-seed Milton before losing 5-0 to Burlington in the second round.

After four years of first-round exits, those playoff blues went away May 21 when Badger beat Janesville Craig 4-0 in Lake Geneva.

Early on, it was a pitcher’s duel between Badger senior Seneca Peterson and Craig senior Katie Kealy, with the two teams scoreless through the first three innings.

Craig only had one base runner in that span, after a walk by junior Katelyn Palmer in the second inning. However, Badger’s defense bailed Peterson out of the jam when senior third baseman Madison Hunt made a defensive play to catch a popped-up bunt and throw out Palmer at first base for an inning-ending double play.

While it was another couple of innings before the Badger bats came alive, the girls felt that Hunt’s defensive gem started getting the team pumped up.

“I think it’s really important, because especially on our team, energy is important. Success is contagious here,” Hunt said. “I think we fuel each other in making plays and getting hits.”

The Badgers first got on the board with one run in the fourth inning. With two outs, sophomore Megan Potter reached first safely on a bunt, then stole second to get into scoring position. Sophomore Lace Atkinson followed up with a single to score Potter and put Badger up 1-0.

Most of Badger’s offense came in the fifth inning, though.

Freshman Natalie Ransom kicked things off with a lead-off single before heading to second base after a Janesville error. After a sacrifice bunt moved Ransom to third, and a pop fly-out, it looked like the Badgers’ lead-off hit would not result in any runs.

Thankfully for the hometown fans, the meat of the Badger lineup was due up.

Two hitter junior Alyssa Bockelmann drew a walk to put two runners on base. The three hitter Peterson hit a single to score Ransom. Then the cleanup hitter Hunt knocked a double deep to the outfield that scored Bockelmann and Peterson to extend the lead to 4-0.

The key to the offensive breakout was a growing familiarity among Badger batters with Kealy and her pitches.

“Once you get a few times up, you’re like ‘I can do this, I can hit this pitcher,’” Peterson said. “When we got to the bottom of the fifth, we had seen her a few times, and I think that we knew her pitches, where she was throwing it.”

From there, neither team was able to score in the final two innings, assuring Badger of its first postseason triumph since the current roster was in middle and elementary school.

Peterson played an outsized role in the victory, pitching seven scoreless innings, striking out nine batters and allowing only one hit and three walks, with no more than one base runner in any inning.

It was perhaps the best performance of the year from a pitcher who has thrown a number of gems.

“She’s just gotten better and better. She’s been dominant all this year,” head coach Glen York said. “She knows what she needs to do to bear down and make those good pitches.”

Peterson knew the pressure was on, so she made sure to stay calm, despite the possibility for distractions.

“It’s a regional game. The energy is going to be really high. There’s going to be a lot more people in the crowd. So I was staying focused on my spots, and having that confidence that I can overcome the adversity,” Peterson said.

With the win, the Badgers earned a shot at a rematch with Southern Lakes Conference foe Elkhorn in the second round on May 23.

Their previous meetings this season were close, with Elkhorn winning 5-0 and 5-1. The Badgers knew they had a shot if they could keep the momentum rolling from the Craig win.

“They’re a really good team,” York said of the Elkhorn Elks. “And we know we’ve got to play as good a game or better than we did tonight to beat them. But we know that we’re capable of it.”

But it was not meant to be.

While Peterson threw another great game — allowing only one run, one walk and five hits while striking out 12 — Elks junior pitcher Izabella Regner neutralized the Badger bats with a gem of her own in a 1-0 Elkhorn victory that ended Badger’s season.

The only offense in the game came in the fourth inning when freshman Macy Rocha drove in junior Haley Remington.