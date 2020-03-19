Badger student bowls perfect 300 game

There are a few sports moments that are so rare that anyone who accomplishes them will talk about it for the rest of their lives, like a baseball no-hitter, a hole-in-one on a golf course, or bowling a perfect 300 score.
For local teenager Tynan Atkinson, he has accomplished what is often a once-in-a-lifetime goal twice.
On Feb. 8, Atkinson bowled a 300 for the second time in his career, but the first time in official United States Bowling Congress-certified play.
After rolling a perfect game in an unsanctioned summer league two years ago, Atkinson’s Feb. 8 game was a part of the Lake Geneva Lanes youth seniors league, which means it fits the bill to be officially certified.
With a perfect score requiring 12 straight strikes, the pressure in the bowling alley slowly built as the fateful round went on.
“It felt like the entire room was tense. After, like, 10 strikes, all eyes were on me,” Atkinson said.
How did the 18-year-old Badger senior handle the pressure? His first time, he said that he could barely feel his arms and legs. But with that experience under his belt, he was prepared the second time around.
“I was still a little jittery, but less than before,” he said.
Besides just his own experience to fall back on, Tynan Atkinson also had his father, Chris Atkinson, at his side. Chris has a 300 game under his belt, too, tallying the perfect score back in 2002. So he knows both the nerves you feel and the mentality required to persevere.
“You’re like, ‘I can’t simmer down now,’” Chris Atkinson said. “Luckily, if you just stay in and do what you’re supposed to, you’ll get the strikes.”
After Tynan closed out the 10th frame with the perfect store intact, his league scoring average jumped about 20 points, from 181 to 203.
With the current bowling seasons nearing their end, Lake Geneva Lanes manager Mike Carstensen said, 300 games typically occur more frequently in the adult leagues.
“As the season gets going, everybody gets a little bit better,” Carstensen said.
However, in the youth leagues, it is rare to see a perfect game. Carstensen said it only happens once every couple years or so.
For Tynan Atkinson to have already done it twice is impressive, though he is confident he will be able to accomplish the feat again, now that he has gotten the hang of it.
“You have to hit that spot 12 times to get that 300. I would say it’s difficult, but once you get a hang of it, then, yeah, it’s fine,” Atkinson said.