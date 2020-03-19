Badger student bowls perfect 300 game

There are a few sports moments that are so rare that anyone who accomplishes them will talk about it for the rest of their lives, like a baseball no-hitter, a hole-in-one on a golf course, or bowling a perfect 300 score.

For local teenager Tynan Atkinson, he has accomplished what is often a once-in-a-lifetime goal twice.

On Feb. 8, Atkinson bowled a 300 for the second time in his career, but the first time in official United States Bowling Congress-certified play.

After rolling a perfect game in an unsanctioned summer league two years ago, Atkinson’s Feb. 8 game was a part of the Lake Geneva Lanes youth seniors league, which means it fits the bill to be officially certified.

With a perfect score requiring 12 straight strikes, the pressure in the bowling alley slowly built as the fateful round went on.

“It felt like the entire room was tense. After, like, 10 strikes, all eyes were on me,” Atkinson said.

How did the 18-year-old Badger senior handle the pressure? His first time, he said that he could barely feel his arms and legs. But with that experience under his belt, he was prepared the second time around.

“I was still a little jittery, but less than before,” he said.

