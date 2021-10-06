Badger Tennis team headed to state, along with a singles player and doubles team

The Badger High School tennis team is headed to the state championship.
“Throughout the season we played all the top teams out there and we have held our own,” said Badger coach Katie Schultz. “We stand a chance to beat anyone.”
The team, which was the Southern Lakes conference champions for the sixth year in a row, qualified for state during the WIAA Sectionals held Wednesday, Oct. 6 with home court advantage at Badger High School.
Along with the team qualifying, Senior Zaya Iderzul qualified for state as a singles player, her fourth year doing so. Senior Emma Fasano and freshman Ellie Hirn also qualified as a doubles team.
The state tournament for singles and doubles is Thursday to Saturday, Oct. 14-16. That Saturday is the Badger homecoming dance and all three are hoping to be able to accessorize with some gold from the state tournament.
The following weekend Oct. 22 and 23 is the state team tournament, where the group of ten will all be competing as a team.
“We have really strong team leaders who are really taking charge as role models,” said Schultz. “They have worked hard. They love playing tennis.”
That showed with doubles pair senior Fasano and freshman Hirn, who are headed to state together.
Emma Fasano, left, and Ellie Hirn, right, slap rackets during a match against Oregon High School on Wednesday, Oct. 6. The pair are going to s…
Hirn in the past had played singles and this year was paired with Fasano to learn doubles.
Fasano said, “You would think as a freshman she would come in and not really be comfortable.
But when you play with her, you would think she is a senior with me … She is very mature for her age.”
This will be Fasano’s first time going to state as a doubles team, but she did go to state as part of the team in 2019.
Her advice for her teammate going into state is, “It’s going to be scary at first. You just have to focus.”
Singles
Having been to state before, Iderzul also knows what to expect. Her freshman year she ended up in 8th place at state, sophomore year she ended up second and last year she ended up third. Now she is going for first place to end her senior season.
Senior Zaya Iderzul of Badger High School prepares to return the ball on Wednesday, Oct. 6 during the WIAA Sectionals at Badger High School. A…
Iderzul, who would like to play tennis in college for the UW-Wisconsin Badgers, started playing when she was about 11 after watching her brother play. That is when she started taking lessons at Lake Geneva Tennis with John Reed. “He always pushed me,” Iderzul said. “He helped me grow.”
This year, Iderzul is excited to have more spectators at state than last year in 2020. The state tournament last year was held locally at Lake Geneva Tennis, but it was challenging without team support. Last year players were only allowed two spectators each and this year there is not a limit.
“It was difficult because my team wasn’t with me. The environment was super quiet,” Iderzul said of last year’s tournament. This year she is excited to have her team there for support next weekend, followed by the entire team headed to state the following weekend.