Badger Tennis team headed to state, along with a singles player and doubles team

Hirn in the past had played singles and this year was paired with Fasano to learn doubles.

Fasano said, “You would think as a freshman she would come in and not really be comfortable.

But when you play with her, you would think she is a senior with me … She is very mature for her age.”

This will be Fasano’s first time going to state as a doubles team, but she did go to state as part of the team in 2019.

Her advice for her teammate going into state is, “It’s going to be scary at first. You just have to focus.”

Singles

Having been to state before, Iderzul also knows what to expect. Her freshman year she ended up in 8th place at state, sophomore year she ended up second and last year she ended up third. Now she is going for first place to end her senior season.

Iderzul, who would like to play tennis in college for the UW-Wisconsin Badgers, started playing when she was about 11 after watching her brother play. That is when she started taking lessons at Lake Geneva Tennis with John Reed. “He always pushed me,” Iderzul said. “He helped me grow.”