In the final dual tennis meet of the season May 7, Badger beat Union Grove 7-0.

Headlining the effort was senior Mason Sniatynski and junior Jordan Lauer, who picked up 6-0, 6-0 sweeps at one and two singles, respectively.

After an undefeated regular season of dual meets, the Badgers clinched their fourth straight Southern Lakes Conference title with a strong showing at the SLC Tournament on May 11.

It has become almost routine for the Badgers to win the Southern Lakes, but to do so four years in a row without losing a single conference dual meet shows just how much Badger runs the show in the area.

Three singles players and one doubles team won conference crowns for the Badgers.

Sniatynski won the one singles crown for the fourth year in a row, while Lauer picked up his third straight two singles title. At three singles, senior Carson Derda won his first Southern Lakes Conference tennis title.

Badger’s four singles player, sophomore Giani Maniscalco, took third place in the conference.

The team’s only doubles champion was the two doubles pairing of senior Colin Ring and junior Nash Hale. Hale won a title at three doubles a year ago, but the championship was a first for Ring.

The other doubles squad did well for the Badgers too. Seniors Wyatt VanDyke and Graham Bartal took second at one doubles, and the three doubles pair of juniors David Nicia and Angel Perez took second as well.