Both the Badger boys and girls track teams finished in the upper echelon of the East Troy Invitational, each placing fourth. The girls had a comfortable 17-point lead over fifth-place Milton, but the boys just surpassed fifth-place Milton, winning by 0.5 points.

Girls

In the 100-meter dash, the Badger girls had a near-miss, as senior Isabella Vitullo took ninth out of 32 runners in the preliminaries, missing the final cut by one place.

Freshman Trinity Knaack finished in the upper-third of the 36-runner 200-meter dash field, placing 11th.

In the 400-meter run, freshman Vivian Ford placed third out of 16 runners, and sophomore Elly Wall placed eighth. Ford also did well in the 800-meter run, taking fifth out of 15.

Sophomore Ava Trent did well in the 1600-meter run with a third-place finish out of 15 competitors. She did similarly well in the 3200-meter run, taking fourth out of 11.

The preliminaries of the 100-meter hurdles saw a pair of Badgers advance, with senior Hope Ayres-Schulz in second and sophomore Emilee Booker in fifth. Booker made a big jump in the finals, taking first place, while Ayres-Schulz maintained second for a one-two Badger finish.

The pair also did well in the 300-meter hurdles, with Ayres-Schulz once again in second and Booker taking fourth.

Sophomore Macie Todd tied for second in the high jump with a height of 5-02, and junior Jenelle Burke took seventh out of 13 competitors.

In the long jump, senior LuAnnabelle Wieseman placed seventh, and she did even better in the triple jump, taking second. Junior Regan Cassidy also had a solid finish in the triple jump, placing seventh.

Sophomore Ally Oomens placed fifth in the shot put, and junior Cam Johnston took seventh in the discus.

Boys

The boys team saw a pair of runners make it past prelims in the 100, with junior Jakub Cmejla in second and senior Brandon Bernardo in seventh. Bernardo took eighth in the finals, but Cmejla maintained his second-place finish.

Cmejla also took second place in the 200 and fourth in the triple jump for a solid overall day.

In the 400, freshman Jack Spende finished sixth out of 13 competitors.

Senior Brandon Hirschmann did well in the 800 and 1600, taking fifth in the former and third in the latter.

The 3200 saw a pair of Badgers finish back-to-back, as senior Logan Koehling placed sixth and senior Ryan Johnson took seventh.

Those two were also part of Badger’s second-place 4x800 relay team, along with Spende and sophomore Connor Spiewack.

The 110-hurdles saw two Badgers make it past the preliminary round, as sophomore Simon Schuessler placed seventh and sophomore Carter Lazzaroni took eighth. Despite a half-second improvement, Lazzaroni also took eighth in the finals, while Schuessler jumped up to fifth.

Bernardo earned the boys’ only top finish of the day, as he took first place in the pole vault.

The throwing events saw a number of Badgers in the top half of the field.

In the shot put, junior Cole Gabor-Pullen placed fourth out of 26, while senior Zach Brumm took ninth. Brumm also did well in the discus, placing 11th, followed by junior Kyle Fruend in 12th.