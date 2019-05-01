Badger’s track team held its annual Badger Invitational on April 26, and the host team did well, placing third in both the boys and girls team standings.

The Big Foot/Williams Bay co-op was also in attendance, placing sixth for the girls and eighth for the boys.

Badger girls

The 100-meter hurdles saw sophomore Emilee Booker in second and senior Hope Ayres-Schulz in third in the prelims. Ayres-Schulz also took third in the finals, but Booker was able to jump up into first place.

Ayres-Schulz was able to pick up a first place of her own in the 300 hurdles, with Booker close behind in second in the event. The senior also did well in the pole vault, finishing second, with sophomore Kaleigh Bauer tying for third in the pole vault.

Another Badger first was in the 400-meter dash, where freshman Vivian Ford claimed the top spot. Sophomore Ellie Wall finished in the middle of the 400 as well, placing seventh.

Ford also did well in the 3200-meter run, taking second.

Badger’s final first place finish came in the high jump, where sophomore Macie Todd took first, followed by junior Jenelle Burke in second. Todd also placed fifth out of 15 competitors in the 200-meter dash.

In the 100-meter dash, senior Isabella Vitullo took fifth place in the preliminary heat, finishing fifth again in the finals.

Sophomore Ava Trent took sixth out of 13 runners in the 1600-meter run.

In the shot put, sophomore Alli Oomens placed sixth out of 14 competitors, and in the discus senior Emma Coltman took seventh out of 14.

Senior LuAnnabelle Wieseman did well in a pair of jumping events, taking fourth in the triple jump and eighth in the long jump.

Badger boys

Two Badger boys picked up first-place finishes.

In the pole vault, senior Brandon Bernardo took first. Fellow senior Ethan Sheen took fourth in the event.

Bernardo also did well in the 100, taking fourth, one spot behind teammate junior Jakob Cmejla in third place.

Senior Brandon Hirschmann was Badger’s other event winner, placing first in the 1600. Senior Logan Koehling finished fifth out of 16 in the event.

Koehling took third out of 11 competitors in the 3200-meter run.

The 110-meter hurdles saw three Badgers make the preliminary cut, with sophomore Carter Lazzaroni taking seventh in the finals, freshman Cole Berghorn in eighth and sophomore Simon Schuessler in ninth.

Berghorn also did well in the 300 hurdles, placing seventh.

Badger’s best finisher in the 200 was senior Kevin Borman, who took sixth. Freshman Jack Spende also had a sixth-place finish, with Spende’s coming in the 400.

Spende also earned points for the Badgers in the 800 with an eighth-place finish. Junior Steven Haworth placed fourth in the 800.

The Badgers had three top finishes in the shot put. Junior Cole Gabor-Pullen led the way in third, and seniors Zachary Brumm and Jimmy Stackpool finished back-to-back in seventh and eighth respectively.

Brumm improved his placing with a third-place finish in the discus, while Gabor-Pullen placed fifth and junior Ezra Annen placed 10th out of 20 throwers.

BFWB Girls

A pair of ChiefDogs girls tied for the best finish of the day in third place. Senior Claire Beyers placed third out of 15 in the long jump, and freshman Kate Hoover took third out of 16 in the 800.

In the 400, senior Eliza Lopez took fourth place.

Senior Sophia Foster picked up the team’s highest finish in the 1600 in fifth place.

Two BFWB runners advanced to the finals in the 100, as freshman Lydia Larson took eighth and junior Annie Rowe placed ninth.

Junior Viola Larson placed seventh in the triple jump and sixth in the 300 hurdles. Beyers also did well in the 300 hurdles, taking fifth.

BFWB Boys

The Big Foot/Williams Bay boys saw their best finishes come in two events.

In the 100, junior Kyle Higgins and Landon Palmer both qualified for the finals, taking sixth and seventh respectively.

Freshman Gus Foster placed third in the 800, while senior Jalen DeLeon placed seventh in the same event.