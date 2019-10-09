Badger’s volleyball team has had an up-and-down season so far, and the past week was no different. After falling to perennial Southern Lakes Conference front-runner Burlington, the Badgers bounced back with a hard-fought victory over Kenosha Tremper.
Burlington has won nine out of the last 11 Southern Lakes Conference championships in girls volleyball, and looks primed to do the same this year, too. The Demons came into the Oct. 1 match in Lake Geneva ranked fifth in the state for Division 1, and showed off their talent in a 3-0 win over the Badgers.
The Demons won the first and third sets both by a 25-15 margin and won the second by an even wider score 25-9.
However, Badger did not have to wait long for a shot at redemption, as the Tremper Trojans came to town Oct. 3. The Badgers seized their chance, beating the Kenosha squad 3-1.
Early in the first set, it was evident that the two teams were evenly matched.
First, the two teams were tied 5-5. Then, after Badger built up a modest 13-9 lead, Tremper was able to tie it again at 13-13.
Tremper was the next team to take a lead, getting ahead 19-16 before Badger tied the set at 19-19. The two squads were tied again at 20-20 before Badger went on a run and won 25-21 to take a 1-0 set lead.
It was a similar start in the second set, with the two teams mostly even, sitting at a 14-14 tie before a string of bad serves by Badger gave Kenosha Tremper a boost of momentum to win the second 25-18 and tie the match at 1-1.
While Badger had serving struggles throughout the match, they were most noticeable in the second set, where the team had errors on four serves in a row. The game was far from over, though, and head coach Megan Walsh’s message to get the team back on track was simple.
“Sometimes we just need to remember we’re going back to basics,” Walsh said. “We know our steps and our routine, and we’ve got to keep our routine the same and not let that pressure get to us.”
The third set saw yet another tight start, but the Badgers broke away from the Trojans in the middle of the set with some of their most inspired play of the night, eventually leading 20-15. Tremper rallied back to tie the score at 21-21 before Badger got back on track to win 25-22 and take a 2-1 set lead.
Much like the previous three sets, the fourth set was a close battle. The two teams were tied at 12-12 before the Badgers slowly started gaining ground that they would never relinquish in a 25-22 win to close out the match.
While missed serves were again an issue in the fourth set, the biggest difference was that the Badgers were able to right the ship in time to win the set and the match. For Walsh and the Badger players, being able to clinch a victory in a tight match was a learning experience that could pay dividends once the playoffs roll around.
“That’s something we’ve really been working for — that finishing moment,” Walsh said.