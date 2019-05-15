Badger’s baseball team lost two games on the week, but also picked up a thrilling walk-off victory.

The week began with a pair of losses to one of the Southern Lakes Conference’s top teams, Union Grove.

On May 7, the two teams met up in Union Grove, where the Broncos beat Badger 10-0. The majority of the damage in that game came in a six-run second-inning rally.

The teams’ meeting in Lake Geneva went a bit better for the Badgers, but Union Grove still won 8-1.

Union Grove scored three runs in the top of the first inning to grab the lead early.

Badger chipped away in the bottom of the first, though, as freshman Tyler Deleskiewicz singled to score senior Brant Stahulak.

Union Grove added to its lead with three runs in the fifth inning and a run in the seventh inning to close out the game.

Badger faced off May 10 against Racine St. Catherine in a home game, and picked up a back-and-forth 8-7 win over the Angels.

St. Cat was able to get out to a solid 5-0 lead through the first three innings, scoring three runs in the first and two in the third.

From there, the Badger comeback moved along slowly but surely.

Deleskiewicz got the Badgers on the board in the fourth inning with a triple that scored junior Addison Hochevar. They scored another run in the fifth when senior Eli Syverson scored on a sacrifice fly by junior Kegan Norgard.

Badger took its first lead of the game with a four-run sixth inning.

The rally started with a single by Stahulak that scored Hochevar. Syverson singled to score Deleskiewicz one batter later. Schulz rounded out the rally in the next at-bat with a single to score Stahulak and Syverson.

Racine regained its lead in the top of the seventh, though, scoring two runs to go ahead 7-6.

Badger was undeterred, as Deleskiewicz singled to score Hochevar and Stahulak singled to score Deleskiewicz to finalize the Badger win without a single out in the seventh inning.