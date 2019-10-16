After a tough loss the week before, Badger’s football team had a prime opportunity for a bounce-back game Oct. 11 when they hosted Delavan-Darien in Lake Geneva for a homecoming matchup.
The Badger defense man-handled the Comets and the offense took care of business, as the team rewarded the homecoming crowd with a 26-0 shutout win.
While cold weather kept some fans away, the crowd that braved the elements was fervent in its support, for which the Badgers were thankful.
“It’s really cool to have the school support behind you, and have everyone coming out here to support us today. It’s a huge deal for us,” quarterback Grant DuMez said.
From the first drive of the game, it was clear that Badger’s defense was going to put the clamps on their foes, letting just a minute and a half come off the clock, as they held Delavan to a three-and-out.
Badger’s offense took over at midfield, and slowly progressed down the field, capping the drive with a 10-yard rushing score by DuMez to put Badger up 7-0. Though they did not know it at the time, those were all the points the offense would need.
For the rest of the first quarter and most of the second, the two teams traded punts. But with 2:28 left before halftime, Badger running back Tanner Garrels punched in a 2-yard score. The point after was no good, and the Badgers led 13-0.
With no scoring the remainder of the half — or the entirety of the third quarter — the Comets were still within striking distance heading into the fourth.
That changed early in the period, though. Badger defensive back Chase Hodkiewicz intercepted a pass at the Delavan-Darien 20-yard line at the 9:17 mark, giving the Badger offense its best field position in a game that saw the Badgers start multiple drives in Comets territory.
By giving the offense less field to work with, the defense provided a safety net for their teammates.
“To know we can get the ball on their side of the 50 a lot of the time is really important. It feels really good to know we don’t have to march the whole way,” DuMez said.
It took three minutes for the Badgers to move 20 yards, but nonetheless running back Cole Gabor-Pullen punched in a score to make it a 19-0 game after another missed extra point.
Delavan-Darien failed to convert on fourth-and-9 near midfield with 4:01 left in the game, all but assuring the loss. Badger’s offense was able to score one final time when running back Drew Laskowski scored on a 34-yard rush with 1:41 remaining to finish off the scoring at 26-0.
The Comets attempted a Hail Mary as the clock hit zero, which Badger defensive back Chandler Loveridge-Flores intercepted to seal the shutout.
Badger’s defense was the star of the show, delivering the team’s first shutout of the season while picking up a pair of turnovers, compared to the Badger offense’s one. Head coach Matt Hensler felt that the team’s stellar day defensively was a result of solid coaching, as well as a good job by the players to carry out what they were told.
“First and foremost, I thought our coaches had an awesome game plan. They’re doing a great job. I thought our kids executed that game plan, I thought they flew around today, rallying to the ball,” Hensler said.
While the offense was able to score enough points to get the win, it was not a perfect game for the unit. The team had plenty of false start or illegal motion penalties, as well as fumbling the snap a handful of times, although they recovered those fumbles.
Hensler thought that with better execution, the offense could have put up more points. And with Southern Lakes Conference frontrunner Waterford coming to town next week, he hoped the Badgers would have looked sharper in preparation to face the Wolverines.
“You never downgrade a win, but we have to fix so many things for next week, that I would’ve hoped for a huge jump in those things,” Hensler said.
Even if the Badgers lose against Waterford on Oct. 18 in Lake Geneva, they will still likely qualify for the playoffs. However, if they win that game, the Badgers guarantee themselves a spot in the postseason.