EPTC Baseball opens facility in Genoa City

Cory Engelbert and Travis Shahulak had intentions of opening their EPTC Baseball back in December 2021, but with shipping having slowed down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it didn’t open until February 2022. For the two co-owners, who are avid baseball fans, it has been a long time coming.

“We started our travel baseball program last fall and we were trying to get through by just practicing at our EPTC Gym in Lake Geneva and renting random facilities on weekends,” Engelbert said. “But it just got to be too crazy, our gym is crazy to begin with, so we had to find a place for our teams to practice and we found this spot.”

The building is connected to Mac's Moving and Storage located at 175 Elizabeth Lane in Genoa City. Previously, they were at the Lake Geneva Gym at 801 Geneva Pkwy N.

Engelbert owns the EPTC Gym in Lake Geneva and is also opening a gym in Kenosha inside the building of the Boys & Girls Club located at 1330 52nd St. The facility is expected to open opening in four to six weeks. He primarily works as a Fitness and Sports Performance consultant and nutrition coach and has trained hundreds of collegiate and professional athletes.

“Originally we just got this to have our teams start practicing, but now it’s open to the public,” he said. “Now we can rent cages, do lessons and whatever.”

EPTC Baseball is an 8,000 square foot indoor turf facility that offers batting cage rentals, facility rentals, clinics and individual or group lessons.

“We can even design a practice plan,” Engelbert said. “Say a team wants to come in and have us take them through a practice, we can teach their coaches how to do it and for them to be able to do it on their own afterwards.”

Stahulak, who is only 26 years old, grew up in Genoa City, played college baseball at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and in addition to co-owning EPTC Baseball, has a family concrete company.

“I just hope it brings a sense of competitive baseball back to the area,” he said. “Genoa City was a powerhouse for so long. Hopefully this will spark bringing competitive baseball back. There’s some really nice baseball fields across the street here at Krisek Park and we’d like to get some tournaments going on those and see where it takes us.”

Engelbert said kids as young as 6 years old have come into hit some baseballs and used the batting cages.

“We can bring in everything from young kids to older adults and everything in between,” Stahulak said. “We have around 10 guys who all have college or professional baseball experience who teach lessons.”

One of those guys is A.J. Vukovich, an East Troy High School alum and Mukwonago native, who was drafted in the fourth round of the 2020 MLB Draft by the Arizona Diamondbacks.

“He’s here if he’s not playing, so it’s always cool to have him around,” Stahulak said. “All of our coaches for all of our travel teams are all college ball players. There’s a lot of high-level baseball here.”

The facility is open Monday through Thursday from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday’s hours are from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and Sunday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

