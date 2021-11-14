Big Foot boys basketball shoots for big season

Progress has been made the last two years for the Big Foot boys basketball team, going from five wins in the COVID-19 plagued 2019-2020 season to seven wins in 2020-2021. Hunter Price, now in his third year as the Chiefs head basketball coach, made clear that they have “no excuses” to not be an improved team in every aspect of the game.

“I think we definitely have to finish in the top half of the conference (Rock Valley), and we need to be competing with every team in the conference,” he said.

The Chiefs return four of the five starters from last year’s team, led by 6’4 senior forward Gus Foster, who just last month earned a trip to state for cross country.

In basketball, Foster averaged a double-double with 23.6 points per game and 11.6 rebounds per game last season. He also became one of five players all-time in Big Foot boys’ basketball history to score 1,000 points in his career back in February 2021.

“I believe he’s one of the best players in the state,” Price said. “He can score from multiple positions, he’s a 20-points plus per game scorer each night he’s out on the court.”

Foster also reached the cross-country state championships on Oct. 30, finishing with a time of 18:51.5. Foster was the sole representative for Big Foot/Williams Bay at the championships in Wisconsin Rapids at Ridges Golf Course.

Other returning starters include senior center Tyler Wilson, who according to Price, has had multiple games with 20 or more points last season and averaged 12.1 points-per-game (PPG), sophomore guard Hudson Torrez, who Price acknowledged is one of the best ball-handlers and best on-ball defenders in the conference and junior guard Eli Gerdes.

“Eli will be one of our best three-point shooters,” he said. “He has really come a long way. He was our seventh- or-eighth-man last season and he will be counted on to play 30 minutes a game this year. He’s one of the most underrated players in our program.”

The team also returns five rotational players, who he expects to have a significant impact.

“I think our mentality in the past was a lot of playing down to competition or not believing we belong,” Price said. “This year I think is probably the first year that I have been here at least that they really believe they belong with everyone.

Price attributes some of that to being in close games with Division 1 opponents last season as well as having another offseason together. But making those “easy shots” will be necessary to not only compete but win.

“We need to be making more of the shots that should go in,” he said. “In the past two years we have struggled with making the easy ones, even free throws. Offensively, it’s just coming down to focus and can you make the shots that you’ve been working on the past few months?”

The Chiefs allowed an average of 68.8 points per game last season in their 15 losses.

“Our mindset is ‘do your job,’” he said. “If you take care of your job, everyone benefits from that. We are trying to not do too much or do too little. All five guys on the court have an equal role.”

Two guys who stand out for Price and who he expects strong defense from are relative newcomers: Junior forward Evan Penniman who played four to five games last season, according to Price, and Gerdes who moved to the area from Illinois last year.

“Eli is back, but he was limited last year, but I feel like they’ll fill a good role defensively and they’ll let our guys that are returning be the offensive guys and utilize their energy on that end of the floor and pick us up where we may fall short.”

With nine returning players in total and having eight losses last season decided by five points or less, Price has lofty expectations for this group.

“With the talent we have and the continuity we have, we got to be in the top half of the conference, and I think we got to be one of the best teams in this area,” he said. “I expect to compete. There’s no more ‘I’m new, you’re new,’ we just have to do it.”

The first practice is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 15.

