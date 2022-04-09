 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kuzma and the Wizards take on conference foe Charlotte

Washington Wizards (35-46, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (42-39, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Kyle Kuzma and the Washington Wizards take on Miles Bridges and the Charlotte Hornets in Eastern Conference action.

The Hornets are 7-8 against Southeast Division opponents. Charlotte is 23-28 against opponents with a winning record.

The Wizards are 7-8 against Southeast Division opponents. Washington is third in the Eastern Conference scoring 48.9 points per game in the paint led by Bradley Beal averaging 10.2.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Wizards won the last matchup 124-121 on Jan. 4, with Kuzma scoring 36 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bridges is scoring 20.3 points per game and averaging 7.0 rebounds for the Hornets. LaMelo Ball is averaging 4.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Wizards, while averaging 13.2 points. Kristaps Porzingis is averaging 23.3 points, 9.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 6-4, averaging 116.2 points, 41.5 rebounds, 31.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.8 points per game.

Wizards: 5-5, averaging 111.0 points, 42.6 rebounds, 28.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.6 points.

INJURIES: Hornets: Gordon Hayward: out (foot).

Wizards: Kristaps Porzingis: out for season (right knee), Bradley Beal: out for season (wrist), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: out for season (rest), Kyle Kuzma: out for season (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© Data Skrive. All rights reserved.

