With a couple of games postponed during the week, the Williams Bay baseball team was only able to play one game — an April 26 road match against Fall River.

The hometown Pirates got the better of the Bulldogs in that one, winning 10-0.

Fall River kicked it off with a four-run first inning, adding two in the second and one in the third to go ahead 7-0 through three innings.

Williams Bay kept the Pirates off the board in the fourth and fifth innings, but Fall River scored three in the sixth inning to seal the win.

The Bulldogs girls softball team was unable to get a game in on the week, with three games postponed due to inclement weather.