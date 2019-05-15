The Williams Bay baseball team lost a trio of games to Trailways Conference foes in the past week.

On May 7, the Bulldogs lost a road game against Palmyra-Eagle 9-0.

The Panthers scored in each of the first four innings, and the Bay shut them out in the final three.

Senior Jack Kuiper, freshman Collin Kuiper and freshman Ian Pierce picked up hits in the game.

Palmyra-Eagle also topped the Bulldogs on May 9, this time 15-0.

All of the Panthers’ runs came in two innings of work, in which they scored eight in the third inning and seven in the fourth.

Jack Kuiper and sophomore Charlie Schultz both got hits in the contest.

The Bulldogs also fell 14-3 on May 13 in a game against Deerfiel.