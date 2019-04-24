WILLIAMS BAY — A cross-lake rivalry was renewed April 22 when the Big Foot softball team traveled up to Williams Bay to face the Bulldogs. It took a rain delay and six lead changes to reach the end of the game, but once the dust had settled, Williams Bay came out on top 8-7.

After a scoreless first inning, the offenses came alive in the second inning. Big Foot got on the board first in the top of the inning, with junior Kastyn Sherman hitting a double, then freshman Riley Summers hitting a double to score Sherman and go ahead 1-0.

The Bulldogs struck back in the bottom of the second, scoring three runs to go up 3-1. Senior Tori Pollak kicked the inning off with a bang with a lead-off home run to tie the game at 1-1. The other two runs scored when an infield single by freshman Bella Solar led to an overthrow that allowed sophomore Annika Olson and junior Cassie Silverman to score.

No runs scored in the third inning, and the offense resumed in the fourth. The scoring started when Big Foot junior Lindsay Paulsen scored on a double by freshman Morgan Rego. Rego later came around to score on a wild pitch to tie the game at 3-3.

The Chiefs took the lead when senior Lynda Santiago singled to score Summers and go ahead 4-3.

Williams Bay did not go down without a fight, reclaiming its lead in the bottom of the frame. Silverman and sophomore Nettie Dellheim both got on base, and junior Hannah Rabenhorst smacked a ball to the outfield fence to pick up an inside-the-park home run that scored three and put the Bay up 6-4.

With dark clouds hanging above the field the whole game, the rain began to fall in the top of the fifth inning. As the bottom of the frame started, a strong wind combined with a downpour that led the umpires to suspend play until the rain lightened up.

After about a 15-minute stoppage, play resumed, and the teams’ offenses picked up where they left off in the sixth inning.

Chiefs junior Kaleigh Baxter singled to score Summers to bring the score within one, and a Santiago single sent junior Riley Alness home one batter later to tie the game at six runs apiece.

When Williams Bay was held scoreless in the bottom of the inning, the two teams went into the final frame tied.

It seemed like Big Foot was all set to win the game in the top of the frame. Summers scored when Santiago was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and two outs to put Big Foot ahead 7-6. Freshman Mary Davenport hit a shot to deep center field and as the ball went through the air, it looked like the Chiefs had just clinched the victory.

However, Silverman made a diving catch in centerfield to end the inning and keep the score at 7-6, giving the Bulldogs a manageable comeback opportunity.

“That was a game-saving catch,” Bay head coach Jeff Kuespert said. “I don’t know that I’ve seen a catch that good in a long time.”

Making the comeback effort more manageable was the fact that the Bulldogs had the top of their lineup coming to the plate. Rabenhorst started the inning by drawing a walk, setting the tone for the remainder of the game.

“If she doesn’t start that inning off with a walk, who knows what happens. You’ve got to have her on base. She did a good job getting on,” Kuespert said.

Freshman Emily Gauger followed with a double that set up the winning run at second base. Next up, sophomore Austyn Hartwig was intentionally walked to load the bases.

Rabenhorst tied the game on a passed ball, and then a groundout by Pollak allowed Gauger to score the walk-off run.

With the close proximity of the two schools, and the fact that they co-op for a number of sports, the communities of Williams Bay and Walworth, Sharon and Fontana are close-knit, giving the win that much more meaning for the Bulldogs.

“Just because of the relationships, it’s a fun game, win or lose,” Kuespert said. “Clearly it feels better to win.”

Big Foot

The loss to the Bulldogs capped off a rough week for the Chiefs, who lost three games in Rock Valley Conference play.

Big Foot’s first game was against Clinton on April 16, where the Cougars won 7-6.

Summers led the way for the team, hitting a home run and driving in two RBIs in the game. Baxter scored a pair of runs for the Chiefs.

After that close loss, Big Foot had a high-scoring loss to Brodhead 21-15 on April 18.

Summers continued her hot streak with a pair of home runs and a double in the contest, driving in five runs and scoring four times. Santiago also hit a homer in the game, and Paulsen picked up three steals.

On April 19, the Chiefs were shutout 16-0 in a road loss to Evansville.

In the four games, Summers was red hot, going five-for-eight at the plate, hitting three home runs, scoring seven runs and driving in eight RBIs. For her performance, she was nominated for WIAA player-of-the-week honors.

Williams Bay

In the Bulldogs’ two other games of the week, the team saw two very different results.

First up was a 12-0 road loss to Trailways Conference foe Johnson Creek on April 16.

The Bay followed that up on April 20 with a strong performance against Rio, with Williams Bay winning 26-0.