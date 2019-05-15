While the Williams Bay golf team did not have enough players to record a varsity score in their May 9 meet at the Lake Lawn golf course in Delavan, that did not stop their individual golfers from playing well.

Senior Thomas Korsholm led the way, shooting a 38 to take first place overall in the meet, two strokes better than Madi Vine of Parkview.

Senior Jack Barton was second for Williams Bay in seventh place with a 44, and sophomore Abel Turner was not far behind with a 49 to take 11th.

The Bulldogs had another meet a day later at Evergreen Country Club in Elkhorn, which saw similar scores for the team.

Korsholm shot a 39 to tie for the second-best score of the day, finishing third behind after Vine tied with Boomer Zierath of Country Day/Abundant Life with a 38.

Barton improved by a stroke, shooting a 43, and Turner matched his 49 from the prior meet.