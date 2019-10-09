Williams Bay’s volleyball team continued the season with a conference game and a trip to the Rio Volleyball Tournament this past week.
On Oct. 3, the Bulldogs faced Parkview in a Trailways Conference road match, which the home-team Vikings won by a 3-0 score.
Parkview won the first and third sets by a large margin, 25-13 and 25-14 respectively. But the Bulldogs pushed them to the brink in the second set, as the Vikings needed extra points to win 28-26.
The Bulldogs fared better at the Oct. 5 Rio tournament, going 2-1 in their three games on the day.
First up was a match against Montello, which the Bay won 2-1. The Hilltoppers won the first set 25-22, but Williams Bay won the second 25-17 and the third 15-5 for a comeback win.
It was a similar story when the Bulldogs took on Ozaukee in their second match of the day.
The Warriors won set one 25-16, but the Bay roared to life in the second and third sets, winning 25-23 and 15-12 to close out the victory.
In its final game of the tournament, Williams Bay fell 2-0 to Marshall in 25-21, 25-12 fashion.