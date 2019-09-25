WILLIAMS BAY — The past three years have seen the Williams Bay volleyball team dominate its competition. At the center of that impressive run has been the class of 2020, with the girls playing big roles on varsity for three or four seasons.
In the Bulldogs’ Sept. 19 match against Valley Christian, the group of five seniors — Annika Pfeil, Cassie Silverman, Hanna Fredrickson, Hannah Rabenhorst and Taelyn Smith — were honored before the game on senior night, which is something the girls said they have been working toward for a long time.
“Ever since we were, like, third grade, we’ve always just grown up playing sports with each other, so it’s nice,” Rabenhorst said.
The seniors made sure their accomplishments were evident on the court as well as in the pregame festivities, beating the Valley Christian Warriors 3-0.
It was no surprise that the senior class played a major role in the victory, with five of the seven Bulldogs players in all three sets being seniors. With so much experience under their belts, it is a definite advantage for the Bay to have all the seniors on the court at once.
“We know every move we make together. We know everything we do. So it’s very easy for us to bond and connect,” Pfeil said.
When the game started, the Bulldogs were not exactly clicking on all cylinders. The two teams stayed close for the first handful of points, and Williams Bay only had a one-point lead 14-13. Coming out of the gates sluggish has been a persistent problem for the team, but something they know they need to fix before playoff time.
“As you can tell from some of our previous matches, we have a slow start. So we’re really trying to work on starting strong,” Fredrickson said.
However, the team shook off its slow start, winning 11 points in a row to pick up a 25-13 first-set win.
The second set was a back-and-forth affair to the end. After the two teams were tied 9-9, there were seven lead changes, with the final one coming as Williams Bay scored four straight points to take a 23-20 lead, which they eventually turned into a 25-23 set win to go ahead 2-0.
A big part of that late surge was thanks to the hitting of Pfeil. While she was aggressive throughout the entire game, leading the Bulldogs with 11 kills, at the end of the second set especially she was hitting the ball as hard as any high school volleyball player can. And Valley Christian could not handle those rocket shots.
When the third set started, it looked more like the end of the first set for WBHS, and the girls flew out to a 20-9 lead. With senior night almost over, head coach Bill Nevoraski rotated his seniors off the court so the crowd could give them a standing ovation to celebrate the night.
However, Valley Christian came roaring back with the Bulldogs reserves on the court, winning seven straight points to cut the score to 20-16. That forced the Williams Bay seniors back onto the court to close out the victory.
Sure enough, the seniors got the job done, winning the set 25-23 to finish off the 3-0 sweep.
While it was a bit of a concerning stretch for the Bulldogs’ younger players, Nevoraski is confident the girls will learn from those mistakes before they are asked to shoulder the load by themselves.
“We said when we took them out, that’s a learning experience,” Nevoraski said. “They’re not going to be here next year, so you’ve got to be ready and take what advantages you can get when you’re out there.”
Abundant Life
Before beating the Warriors, Williams Bay picked up a 3-0 win at home over Abundant Life/Saint Ambrose on Sept. 17.
The closest set was the first one, when the Bulldogs won 25-19. In both the second and third sets, the Bay won 25-17.
While Pfeil also led the team in kills in this game, totaling 15, Smith was in a close second place with 14 kills.