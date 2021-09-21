Berghorn led Lake Geneva Friday with four touchdowns and 228 rushing yards

The Badger High School football team defeated Elkhorn High School 42-21 Sept. 18 at home.
The Badgers are now 3-0 in the Southern Lakes Conference.
Head Coach Matt Hensler said he is pleased with how his team played throughout the game.
"I think we played hard from the very beginning, which is a great thing," Hensler said. "Defensively, I thought we did really well."
Cole Berghorn scored the first touchdown of the game with about 5:40 minutes left in the first quarter, giving the Badgers a 7-0 lead with a successful extra point kick.
Jacob Needle then ran for about 53 yards in the beginning of the second quarter to score a touchdown; however, the Badgers failed to score on a two-point conversion and led 13-0.
The Elkhorn Elks would answer with about 6:45 minutes left in the second quarter when Connor Lom scored a touchdown, making the score 13-7.
Badger quarterback Kegan Huber would run 14 yards into the end zone with 55 seconds left in the quarter. Following the touchdown, the Badgers were successful on a second two-point conversion attempt, giving them a 21-7 lead.
In the final seconds of the quarter, Berghorn ran 66 yards for a touch down and along with a successful field goal the Badgers led 28-7 at halftime.
Seth Johnson intercepted an Elkhorn pass 5:39 minutes into the third quarter, which eventually led to Berghorn running 41 yards for his third touchdown of the game.
With a successful field goal attempt, the Badgers led 35-7.
Berghorn would run 28 yards about 9:37 minutes into the fourth quarter, and with another successful field goal attempt, the Badgers increased their lead to 42-7.
However, the Elks would not go away quietly.
Elkhorn's Tyler Etten would run 32 yards about 8:15 minutes into the fourth quarter and with a successful field goal, the score was 42-14.
The Elks would score a touchdown and field goal with about three minutes left in the game to make the final score 42-21.
Hensler said his team seemed to lose focus in the second half.
"We started to slow down in the second half," Hensler said. "So maintaining our focus throughout the course of the game is going to be a point of emphasis for us, for sure."
Berghorn rushed for a total of 228 yards and had four touchdowns in the game.
Needle rushed for 110 yards and scored one touchdown.
Huber rushed for 13 yards and scored a touchdown. He also passed for 26 yards with two pass completions on three attempts.
Chandler Loveridge had 14 receiving yards, and Landon Boyd had 12 receiving yards in the game.
Hensler credited Elkhorn with playing hard throughout the game and for being tough opponents.
"Elkhorn and us are so similar in our offensive and defensive philosophies and our program philosophies," Hensler said. "We have a ton of respect for those guys. To come out here and play really well and really hard is a big deal."