Berghorn led Lake Geneva Friday with four touchdowns and 228 rushing yards

Seth Johnson intercepted an Elkhorn pass 5:39 minutes into the third quarter, which eventually led to Berghorn running 41 yards for his third touchdown of the game.

With a successful field goal attempt, the Badgers led 35-7.

Berghorn would run 28 yards about 9:37 minutes into the fourth quarter, and with another successful field goal attempt, the Badgers increased their lead to 42-7.

However, the Elks would not go away quietly.

Elkhorn's Tyler Etten would run 32 yards about 8:15 minutes into the fourth quarter and with a successful field goal, the score was 42-14.

The Elks would score a touchdown and field goal with about three minutes left in the game to make the final score 42-21.

Hensler said his team seemed to lose focus in the second half.

"We started to slow down in the second half," Hensler said. "So maintaining our focus throughout the course of the game is going to be a point of emphasis for us, for sure."

Berghorn rushed for a total of 228 yards and had four touchdowns in the game.

Needle rushed for 110 yards and scored one touchdown.