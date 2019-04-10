Big Foot’s baseball team kicked off its week with a barn-burner against Brodhead, with the Cardinals coming out on top 15-12 on April 2.

The Chiefs started strong with three runs in the first inning, but Brodhead fought back to tie it 3-3 in the bottom of the second inning.

In the top of the third, the Chiefs once again took the lead, thanks to a two-run frame. That advantage held until the bottom of the fourth when Brodhead scored six runs, then followed that up with five in the bottom of the fifth.

Big Foot scored five runs of their own in the sixth inning, but were not able to overcome the deficit.

With 12 runs scored, the Chiefs batters had plenty to write home about.

Lead-off hitter senior Kaleb Greco went 4-for-5 with three runs scored. Senior Nolan Gosse also scored three times, courtesy of a hit and two walks. Senior Max Hildebrandt walked twice and scored both times.

Junior Jack Gillingham went 3-for-4 at the plate, scored twice, and drove in three runs. Sophomore Anthony Hibl went 3-for-4, scored once and knocked in five RBIs.

Big Foot bounced back at home three days later, winning a nail biter 7-6 over Brodhead.

After the monumental offensive efforts in the first game, the two teams were quiet early on in this game. Through four and a half innings, the Cardinals were ahead by a mere 2-1 score.

However, Big Foot broke the game open in the bottom of the fifth, scoring four runs to take a 5-2 lead.

Brodhead clawed back to tie the game at 5-5 in the top of the sixth, but once again the Chiefs reclaimed the lead with two runs to go ahead 7-5.

The Cardinals scored one run in the top of the seventh, but were not able to complete the comeback.

It was another strong game for Gillingham, who had a pair of hits, three RBIs and a run scored.

Hibl, senior Colton Berg, and senior Brock Schoenbeck all drove in RBIs. Hibl also scored a run in the game.

Greco and Gosse scored a pair of runs apiece, and senior Aaron Nielsen also scored in the game.

Beloit Turner

On April 8, the Chiefs had a tall task ahead of them when they traveled to take on Beloit Turner, a team ranked second in the state in Division 2. Big Foot was not able to pull off the upset, falling 11-1 in five innings.

Big Foot started off well, as Greco got on base and Gillingham drove him home in the first inning to go ahead 1-0.

Beloit scored two runs in the bottom of the first to go up 2-1, and neither team scored in the second for a close first two frames.

However, the Trojans broke the game open in the third with four runs, and extended their advantage with five runs in the fourth to clinch the win.