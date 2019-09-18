Big Foot/Williams Bay’s tennis co-op kept rolling in their Rock Valley Conference season Sept. 12 when they hosted a home meet against Whitewater. The ChiefDogs got the better of the Whippets in a 5-2 victory.

As has been the case all year, doubles was the strength of the team against Whitewater, with all three duos picking up two-set wins.

Emily Gauger and Clare Heckert beat Odessa Sonn and Sophie Olson 6-2, 6-1 in their one doubles match. At two doubles, Annie Rowe and Keaton Sperling topped Melanie Reyes and Mariana Cano 7-5, 6-3. The three doubles pairing of Faith Long and Katie Kirschlager beat Katelyn Lashley and Emily Scherer 6-4, 6-2.

In singles, the top two flights both won for BFWB. Hannah Palmer picked up a 6-1, 6-3 victory over Cassidy Laue at one singles, and Jameson Gregory had a 6-2, 6-0 win over Kaitlyn Partoll at two singles.

The co-op continued solid play on Sept. 16 when they picked up a 4-3 road win over Janesville Craig in out-of-conference play.

All three doubles teams won once again, with the closest match being one at two doubles where Rowe and Sperling beat Madison Denu and Autumn Tullar in a back-and-forth 6-4, 4-6, 10-3 battle.

Big Foot/Williams Bay sealed the victory with a two singles win by Jameson Gregory 6-4, 6-1 over Lucia Hyzer.