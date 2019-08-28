DELAVAN — Big Foot hoped its new turf football stadium would be complete by the team’s first game, but weather delays forced the Chiefs to play their Aug. 23 game against Jefferson at Delavan-Darien High School.

The Chiefs and Eagles were tied 20-20 early in the fourth quarter, but a pair of Jefferson touchdowns gave the visitors a 34-20 lead they would not relinquish.

Both defenses came out of the gate strong, with punts or unsuccessful fourth-down conversions on the first two drives for each squad. Jefferson was the first to break through their opponent’s barricade, with Jeffery Zeh scoring a nine-yard rushing touchdown with 43 seconds left in the first quarter to go ahead 7-0.

Zeh scored again halfway through the second quarter, this time breaking free for a 46-yard run to the end zone. The Chiefs blocked the extra point, though, and the Eagles lead was 13-0 with 7:24 remaining until halftime.

Big Foot’s offense came alive after going down two scores, and the Chiefs marched down the field with a mix of passes and rushes. They capped off the drive with a 21-yard passing touchdown from quarterback Basil Demco to receiver Jack Gillingham. The extra point was blocked, and the 13-6 score held until halftime.

The Chiefs picked up where they left off when play resumed, easily moving down the field and scoring another passing touchdown, this time from Demco to Owen Martin. Once again, the point after was blocked, so Jefferson still led 13-12.

On the back-to-back drives for Big Foot, Demco showed his strengths under center by passing effectively and using his athleticism to scramble when needed. It was the first real taste of varsity action for the sophomore, who played sparingly as a backup a season ago.

Demco did not have a perfect game, going 10-for-25 for 119 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. But like a number of the sophomores who saw their first playing time for the Chiefs, it was a good enough performance, given their youth.

“There was some moments he shined, and his rawness came out, because he’s only a sophomore,” head coach Mike Welden said. “This is a really big experience for a lot of those guys. And as a team, we’re going to continue to get better as these guys get more comfortable on a varsity field.”

After Big Foot brought the score to within a point, Jefferson was able to buy itself a bit more breathing room when Dean Neff scored a four-yard rushing touchdown to go ahead 20-12 with 2:26 left in the third quarter.

However, the Chiefs quickly extinguished that deficit, tying the game 20-20 in the first minute of the fourth quarter. Running back Cole Vance scored an 18-yard rushing touchdown, and Demco threw to Gillingham for a successful two-point conversion to even the score.

By fighting back from deficits twice in the same game, the Chiefs proved that they will always be within striking range, no matter the score.

“They showed on the field that they’re not scared to fight and come back. I was really proud of their effort tonight,” Welden said.

Zeh scored a touchdown with seven minutes left in the game, and Neff punched in a score with 2:27 left to put the Chiefs down by two scores 34-20.

With little time remaining, Big Foot quickly charged down the field, getting into the red zone in less than a minute. However, a couple of incomplete passes later, and the drive stalled on the 14-yard line. And the Eagles were in the victory formation running out the clock.

Demco was not the only Chief to put forth a solid offensive performance, though, as Vance rushed for 103 yards and a touchdown, and added a catch for 18 yards. Martin caught three passes for 26 yards, including a touchdown.

On the defensive side, Dan Hereley led the Chiefs in tackles with 14. Gillingham was close behind with 12 tackles, including Big Foot’s only sack, as well as a forced fumble and fumble recovery.

Gillingham also had a strong day on offense, as the leading receiver with four catches for 46 yards and a touchdown, plus a two-point conversion catch. He also was second on the team in rushing with 47 yards on four carries.

The Chiefs continue the season Aug. 30 with a road game against Beloit Turner.