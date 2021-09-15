Big Foot girls volleyball team loses to Brodhead, but keeps positive focus

Big Foot girls’ volleyball team was defeated 3-0 on Tuesday night by Brodhead High School, but Big Foot still put up some good stats despite the defeat.

Senior Sydney Lueck had two aces.

Junior Sydney Wilson had eight kills.

Senior Lydia Larson had 13 assists.

Senior Mya Burdick had four blocks.

Senior Riley Summers had 15 digs.

The scores for the three matches were 25-23, 25-19, and 25-14, with Big Foot losing all three.

Brodhead made it to the state volleyball tournament last year and won silver. On Tuesday against Big Foot, Junior Abbie Dix of Brodhead had 20 kills.

“They are a good team,” said Big Foot Coach Chad Roehl. “Abbie is phenomenal.”

Despite the loss, Roehl spoke highly of his team.

“They don’t give up and they rally around each other,” Roehl said of the girls on his team. “We still have some learning to do and some improving to do. But I like the corner we have come around.”

But he said the team has some tough games coming up including McFarland and Edgerton.

This is the first year with Roehl as the head coach for the chiefs, after previously serving as assistant coach.