Big Foot graduate Zanzie Demco earns collegiate All-American

To say that Zanzie Demco had one of the most decorated careers in Big Foot/Williams Bay track and field history would not be a stretch.
From 2015 to 2018 she helped the team win a Rock Valley Conference title (2017), set school records in the 4x800 relay and 4x400 relay, made the state meet all four years, and won a state championship in the 4x800 in 2016.
Now that she is competing at the collegiate level, the success just keeps coming.
Demco just completed her junior season as a cross-country and track runner at University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh by earning All-America honors in both the 800-meter run and 1500-meter run at the NCAA Division III national championship meet.
That didn’t surprise Big Foot/Bay coach Greg Lueck. He had a feeling early on that Demco would see success.
“She had the work ethic, she had the drive to want to be the best, and you could see that,” Lueck said.
To make the All-America team, Demco needed to finish in the top eight in each event. Heading into the May 27-29 national championship meet, that seemed like it was going to be a close call. Demco qualified for nationals with the country’s eighth-best time in the 800 and the seventh-best time for the 1500, putting her just on the cusp of the cutoff in both events.
She also would need to compete in both events at the meet—a grueling workload that only a handful of competitors had to contend with.
Luckily, she had just accomplished a similar feat a few weeks earlier when she won both events during the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference championship meet.
“It was cool to have that experience at conference to be able to run both races in one day, and it gave me confidence knowing that I would be able to do that at nationals, it would just be a little bit faster,” Demco said.
Perhaps it was her prior experience, or perhaps it was another factor, but Demco thrived at the national championships all the same, outperforming her initial seeding in each event, finishing sixth in the 800 and fifth in the 1500 to earn her All-American status.
It has not always been a smooth road for Demco to go from high school standout to collegiate all-star.
Her college career started well. She qualified for the national championship meet as part of the 4x400 relay team in her freshman year in 2019.
Competing alongside the country’s best in her first season was a great opportunity for Demco.
“I’m glad that I was able to go there so young and have an awesome team to help me get there,” she said. “It was cool to experience the atmosphere and run against the greatest people in the nation for D3.”
After the cross-country season in 2019 and the winter indoor track season in 2019-20, Demco was starting to see some improvement in her times from the prior year. However, the outdoor track season was canceled by the coronavirus, putting up a roadblock her sophomore year.
Rather than getting discouraged, Demco dedicated herself to her training throughout the pandemic shutdown.
“It was one of the only things that was something to do when we were sitting at home doing nothing,” Demco said. “I was like, I’ll go and run today.”
By the time things were getting back to normal during the cross-country season last fall, Demco said her extra training had paid off. The improvement continued into the spring’s track season, allowing Demco to make the jump to the All-American level.
Even though she is off in Oshkosh for most of the year, Demco still stops by Big Foot every now and again. She comes to practice to talk with Lueck and her other former coaches, and watches her younger brother Basil, a member of the current ChiefDogs track team.
Lueck makes sure the connection stays alive in his own way too on a board outside his classroom, pinning up the collegiate accolades of not just Demco, but other recent former BFWB track stars like Gloria Esarco and Brooke Wellhausen.
He even adds in some of the achievements of former members of the track team that are playing different sports in college too, as a way to prove to the current crop of ChiefDogs that it is possible, if they put in the hard work, to make the jump from Big Foot star to All-American too.