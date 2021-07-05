Big Foot graduate Zanzie Demco earns collegiate All-American

After the cross-country season in 2019 and the winter indoor track season in 2019-20, Demco was starting to see some improvement in her times from the prior year. However, the outdoor track season was canceled by the coronavirus, putting up a roadblock her sophomore year.

Rather than getting discouraged, Demco dedicated herself to her training throughout the pandemic shutdown.

“It was one of the only things that was something to do when we were sitting at home doing nothing,” Demco said. “I was like, I’ll go and run today.”

By the time things were getting back to normal during the cross-country season last fall, Demco said her extra training had paid off. The improvement continued into the spring’s track season, allowing Demco to make the jump to the All-American level.

Even though she is off in Oshkosh for most of the year, Demco still stops by Big Foot every now and again. She comes to practice to talk with Lueck and her other former coaches, and watches her younger brother Basil, a member of the current ChiefDogs track team.

Lueck makes sure the connection stays alive in his own way too on a board outside his classroom, pinning up the collegiate accolades of not just Demco, but other recent former BFWB track stars like Gloria Esarco and Brooke Wellhausen.