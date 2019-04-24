WALWORTH — Big Foot High School has reached outside the school district and hired a new head football coach from the Milwaukee suburbs.

Michael Welden, an assistant coach at Grafton High School, will succeed Greg Enz as Big Foot’s head coach starting with the 2019-2020 school year.

The Big Foot School Board voted to hire Welden at a board meeting April 15.

Big Foot Athletic Director Tim Collins said the district had between 16 and 20 applicants for the job.

All of Big Foot’s assistant coaches will return next season, Collins said. None of the assistants applied for the head coaching position.

Welden has been a coach at Grafton High School for the past 10 years, serving as defensive coordinator most recently.

Over the course of those 10 years, Welden was part of a turnaround that took Grafton from two winless seasons in 2010 and 2011 to making the state playoffs for the first time in 23 years and winning the program’s first playoff game in 25 years, both in 2018.

With Big Foot regularly competing for conference and state titles in the recent past, Welden has a bit of a better starting point than in his early days at Grafton.

“It’s not too long ago that Big Foot has been highly successful, and that’s the goal right away,” Welden said.

He did not just choose to coach the Chiefs because he applied to every open job around the state and Big Foot was the first to call back. Welden was very selective in what jobs he was interested in, and Big Foot was a good fit.

“I really wanted to go to a community who believed in football, had a strong backing for it, and really believed in all their athletic programs. The more that I looked into Big Foot, the referendum they are putting through really gave me the confidence that this community truly is investing in their sports,” Welden said.

While Welden is excited to join the Walworth community, if you ask his former coworkers, the community should be excited to have him as well.

Grafton Athletic Director Kevin Moore said Big Foot has found the right guy to take over the Big Foot Chiefs program.

“The kids are going to be better for having been around him,” Moore said.

For Big Foot, it took a little over a month to fill the coaching position, which opened up in early March when Enz announced that he would be taking over as head coach at Manitowoc Lincoln.

With a month of searching and a candidate pool of around 20, Collins said this search was pretty typical in both length and number of applicants.

Speed in the hiring process is an important factor, as high school football continues to become more and more of a year-round endeavor.

“This is a position that it might have seemed like we went quick on, but this isn’t a job you want to wait until summer to fill,” Collins said. “We have all of our summer camp stuff, summer weightlifting, that has to be all in place, and then practice starts first week in August. So we’ve got to be ready to roll with it.”

Welden will spend the next few weeks getting to know his coworkers and players. And by the time summer break comes, it will be full steam ahead as usual.