WALWORTH — In the 10 years since the Big Foot football team won a state title in 2009, many things have changed for the players, coaches and team managers involved.
Some have moved away from Walworth, graduated from college, entered the workforce or gotten married. They are now doctors, lawyers and teachers instead of fullbacks, linemen and receivers.
However, while many things have changed, when about 25 of those players, coaches and managers met up at the Big Foot football game on Sept. 21 to be honored at halftime, many things also stayed the same.
“It’s cool, now we’re a bunch of old people,” former player Steve Dowden joked. “But after that, it’s just like we’re seniors in high school again, screwing around.”
While many members of the group have been on social media for most of their lives, there is still a difference between staying in touch online and catching up in person.
“It’s not like you talk to these guys through Facebook. You see what they’re up to. But it’s nice to actually sit down and talk to them,” former player Kyle Collins said.
The group did plenty of catching up, but also plenty of reliving the glory days when they met up for pizza and drinks after the football game, bringing up the shared times they had, both on and off the field.
In a school as small as Big Foot, most of the players had plenty of classes together, as well as other sports and activities, forming a tight bond throughout their high school years. Nonetheless, most of them had not seen some of their former teammates in years.
As the players got to reconnect with each other, the team’s coaches also got a rare look at what the kids they mentored are up to now that they are no longer kids.
“Wherever I’ve coached, we always preach there are things that are bigger than football,” former coach Rodney Wedig said. “And to see these kids now, to see where they’re at, has been rewarding.”