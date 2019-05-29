WHITEWATER — When Big Foot and Whitewater hit the baseball diamond May 10 at Whitewater High School for their second game of the season, the Chiefs looked like they were ready to pull off an upset.

In that game, Big Foot lead 3-1 after scoring a pair of runs in the top of the fifth inning. But after one Whitewater run in the bottom of the fifth, the Whippets caught fire in the bottom of the sixth, loading the bases and scoring three runs for a 5-3 comeback victory.

The same two teams met May 23 at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater’s Prucha Field for a first round playoff matchup. And the Chiefs once again had a lead near the end of the game. And yet the Whippets loaded the bases with a threat of another late comeback.

This time, Big Foot flipped the script, shutting down Whitewater and knocking the state title hopefuls out of the playoffs with a 3-0 upset.

Heading into the game, the Chiefs were confident in their abilities, given how close they came in the previous matchups this year.

“It’s hard to beat someone three times in a season. It doesn’t matter if you’re really good, or if you’re not, and we’ve been right on that pinnacle of getting over the mountain every game,” Chiefs head coach Steve Bochat said.

With a combination of timely hitting and dominant pitching, Big Foot was able to reach the mountaintop.

Big Foot’s offense came slow and steady, with three separate one-run innings.

It started in the top of the first inning, when senior Kaleb Greco led the game off with a single. A sacrifice bunt by Nolan Gosse moved Greco to second, and a single by sophomore Anthony Hibl sent him to third.

When senior Jack Hereley, the Chiefs’ starting pitcher, came to the plate, he helped his own cause with an RBI single to score Greco and go up 1-0.

In the bottom of the first, the Whippets had one of their only good scoring chances. After a flyout by Dylan Pease to lead off the inning, Alex Fero hit a triple, putting himself 90 feet away from tying the game with only one out.

However, Hereley minimized the threat by forcing a hard line-out, then a walk, then a strikeout to strand Fero at third with the Chiefs lead still 1-0.

After the early threat, Hereley dominated. Over the next five innings, he only allowed two base runners, while striking out three batters.

More crucial to the Big Foot’s blanking of Whitewater, though, was their outfield defense. When a hard-throwing pitcher goes against a good hitting team, plenty of balls will be sent deep into the outfield. However, Greco, Gosse and senior Braden Buchholz did a good job of making running catches to eliminate most of those potentially dangerous hits.

“I know that our outfielders have the range to make plays. It’s nice to take away one of those and make a great play, because it gets everyone else going. We just wanted to help Jack get the complete game, and we did it,” Greco said.

Big Foot’s offensive output was not limited to the first inning, though.

In the third frame, junior Jack Gillingham picked up a one-put single to get the rally going. After stealing second, Gillingham advanced to third by tagging up after a long fly out by Hereley. Finally, a past ball allowed the junior to score and put Big Foot up 2-0, thanks to some savvy base-running all the way around the diamond.

After three scoreless innings, the Chiefs gave themselves a bit of extra breathing room by scoring one run in the top of the seventh inning.

Greco once again started things off with a single, then a steal to get himself to second base. A Gosse ground-out advanced him to third, and a sacrifice fly by Hibl sent Greco home to make it 3-0.

Just three outs away from the upset victory, the Chiefs just needed to limit Whitewater to two runs or less.

Despite already throwing six innings, Hereley’s fastball was as fast as ever, as he struck out the first batter of the inning. The next batter flew out, bringing Big Foot just a single out away from advancing to the next round.

However, adversity struck.

An error allowed a man to get on, a single squirted through a gap in the infield, and a hit batter loaded the bases.

At that point, a deep hit could tie the game and send it to extra innings. But Hereley induced a pop out in the infield to end the game.

Hereley ended the complete-game shutout with 99 pitches, and his last was just as good as his first, with no signs of fatigue, which he says was simply mind over matter.

“This is a mental game. If you’re tired, you’ve just got to push through it,” Hereley said. “My focus was on, I was hitting my spots.”

Head coach Steve Bochat knew his team had the skills to beat anybody on any given day, but it took a bit of inspiration from the state animal to get his team to understand the stakes.

“You’re a badger backed into a corner. They’re going to fight, do whatever they can until they’re dead,” Bochat said. “That’s what we’ve got to do in these playoffs, and that’s what we did tonight.”