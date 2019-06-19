After a season in which they won their first sectional title since 2016, the Big Foot/Williams Bay soccer team had six players make the Rock Valley Conference All-Conference team.

Leading the way was a pair of players who made the All-RVC first team.

Senior Abby Peterson capped off her career by earning a spot on the first team. Peterson led the ChiefDogs in both goals, with 23, and assists, with 21, serving as a truly well-rounded offensive threat.

She was named first team as a junior and sophomore as well, making the second team as a freshman, meaning she earned All-Conference honors all four years of her high school career.

Junior Olivia Peterson also earned a spot on the All-Conference first team. She served as the most dynamic defender in a backfield that was the heart of the ChiefDogs team, flying around the field to stop or slow any opponents who looked to score.

This marked the third season in a row that Olivia Peterson earned first-team All-Conference honors.

Next up was a pair of junior goal scorers who made their way onto the second team.

Hannah Palmer had a strong junior season for the ChiefDogs, ranking second on the team in goals, with 13, and tied for second in assists, with five. This is Palmer’s second time earning All-Conference after a second-team appearance as a freshman.

Abby Vandebogert was only one goal behind Palmer with 12, and tied with five assists, and the nearly identical statistics earned her a spot on the second team. This marks the third season in a row that Vandebogert made it onto the second team.

Two more Big Foot/Williams Bay defensive players were named honorable mention, as senior Molly McEneany and sophomore Emma Watters both made the list. The pair played a large role alongside Peterson in helping the ChiefDogs shut out their opponents in seven games this season.

This is the first All-Conference appearance for Watters, but the second for McEneany, who made the second team as a freshman.

Baseball

Big Foot’s baseball team capped its season with a pair of upsets, and its regular-season performances were good enough for four players to earn All-Conference honors.

A pair of Chiefs claimed spots on the All-Conference first team, as senior Jack Hereley and junior Jack Gillingham made the list.

Hereley claimed the lone utility spot on the list, and it was an apt description of the senior, who served as the team’s ace pitcher as well as one of its best power hitters. This marks the third year in a row that Hereley made All-Conference, improving each time from honorable mention as a sophomore, second team as a junior and now first team.

Gillingham was a reliable hitter in the middle of the lineup, as well as a reliable fielder in the middle of the infield at shortstop. It was a return to the All-Conference lineup for the junior, who was an honorable mention as a freshman.

Two more Chiefs earned spots as All-Conference honorable mentions.

Sophomore Anthony Hibl earned the first All-Conference award of his career with an honorable mention selection. Hibl served as a solid third baseman for the Chiefs, as well as a relief pitcher.

Senior Kaleb Greco wrapped up his career with an honorable mention award after making the first team as a junior. Greco was the team’s leadoff hitter, as well as a stellar defensive center fielder, making game-winning plays for the Chiefs in the batter’s box and the field alike.

Softball

The season didn’t exactly go according to plan for the Chiefs, with a 2-21 record, but the team was able to still get three players on the Rock Valley All-Conference teams.

Leading the way was freshman Riley Summers, who earned a spot on the second team. The freshman led the Chiefs in almost every offensive statistic, but her nine home runs were especially impressive, placing sixth in the state in homers, with all five players above her older than her as juniors or seniors.

Two more Big Foot players earned spots as All-Conference honorable mentions.

Junior Kaleigh Baxter was not able to replicate her ridiculously strong sophomore season, but she still had a solid junior season as an infielder and catcher for the Chiefs, earning her honorable mention accolades. This is her second time as an All-Conference player after making the first team as a sophomore.

Rounding out Big Foot’s All-Conference honorees was senior Lynda Santiago’s honorable mention selection. Santiago was the team’s best pitcher, as well as putting up the best hitting numbers for any player besides Summers, and that well-rounded performance earned her an All-Rock Valley spot.

Golf

None of Big Foot’s golfers earned All-Conference honors. However, a pair of players did earn Academic All-State honors from the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin.

Senior Jake Trosclair and junior Isabel Chisamore both earned the award, given to athletes who competed in at least 75 percent of their team’s meets and recorded a GPA of 3.25 or higher.