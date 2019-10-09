WALWORTH — Last season’s Big Foot volleyball team finished strong, winning seven of its final eight regular-season matches, winning a playoff match and nearly pulling off a second-round playoff upset as well.
With the end of the current season nearing, head coach Caitlin Dowden thinks her team is pretty close to peaking late for the second season in a row.
“I think it’s taken us a while to get there, and I wouldn’t say we’re quite where I want us to be. But I’d say we’re on a climb up, which is exciting, because we’ve got some time left before we’ve got to be ready to go,” Dowden said.
The Chiefs showed off their late-season polish on Oct. 1 when they pulled off a 3-0 sweep over Rock Valley Conference foe Beloit Turner.
It was back-and-forth for the first few points of the game, with Beloit Turner taking a 5-4 lead early on. However, Big Foot quickly came to life, winning six straight points to go up 10-5, then slowly adding to that advantage until they had an eight-point win in the first set 25-17.
That first set was not a perfect showing by the Chiefs, but it was solid enough for them to get the job done. In the second set, they kicked it up a notch.
While the final score of the set was similar to the first, a 25-16 Big Foot win, the Chiefs looked different on the court. Their hitters, particularly middle hitters Lindsay Paulsen and Mya Burdick, were hitting rocket shots that had the Trojan defense reeling.
Not only did those hard hits win points, they also set up the Chiefs for more success, as Beloit over-anticipated their shots.
“When Lindsay had a miss-hit late in the second or early in the third, and it fell for a kill, that’s because she had them so far back on their heels,” Dowden said.
Big Foot closed out the match with its most dominant set, beating Beloit Turner 25-10.
In past matches this season, the Chiefs may have sputtered in the third set after taking a 2-0 set lead as they fell into a lull. However, in a promising sign for the rest of the season, they put forth their best effort at the end against Beloit Turner to finish off their opponents.
“Typical us in that fashion is we would tend to let up in game three and just kind of coast away. I don’t think we coasted at all tonight. We said we came here to get it done, and we got it done,” Dowden said.
The Chiefs had a balanced offensive attack throughout the game, and it showed in the scorebook, with four players notching between five and seven kills, as Lahni Palmer and Burdick tied for the team lead with seven.
Big Foot also served the ball well throughout the match, picking up 16 aces as a team, led by Kelly Kline’s five and Paulsen’s four.
Edgerton
Big Foot kept its winning ways rolling on Oct. 3 when the team faced Edgerton in a road match. The Chiefs won 3-0, including a lopsided second-set win.
The first set was the closest, with Big Foot winning 25-18. However, the Chiefs ran away with the second set, beating the Crimson Tide 25-9 to take a 2-0 set lead.
The Chiefs finished off their second sweep of the week with another big win, 25-15.