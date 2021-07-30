Big Foot youth softball team wins undefeated title

This summer was a successful one for the Big Foot Ball and Glove softball program, highlighted by the 14U Big Foot Bats team winning an undefeated championship in the Quad County league.
It is not the first Quad County win for the team, though, as roughly the same group of girls also won championships at the 12U and 10U level in 2019 and 2017 respectively.
The squad went 16-0 en route to the title, including a trio of lopsided tournament games to clinch the win. In the first round, they defeated East Troy Crush 17-2, following that up with an 11-1 victory over Burlington B-Town Auto in the semifinals. The finals matchup was the closest, but Big Foot still won by an impressive five runs, 7-2 over the Lakeland Blue Jays.
Troy Hummel, who has coached the team throughout all of those seasons dating back to T-ball, says that this year’s league title was even more special than the prior two because it came in the players’ final season before heading to play at Big Foot High.
“I told the girls, it’s our last hurrah until high school, I’ve done what I needed to do to get them ready for high school,” Hummel said. “I’m proud of the girls, it’s been an exciting eight years, but definitely rewarding to see their development over time.”
With a trio of championships under their belts, Hummel thinks the girls have as good of a shot as anyone to adjust to the much higher difficulty of playing high school softball. And if anyone would know about that jump in talent, it would be Hummel, who coached the BFHS varsity softball team in 2018 and 2019.
“It will definitely give them more confidence going into high school,” Hummel said. “You might be playing against an 18-year-old that pitches a lot faster. A freshman could be on varsity, it’s a wide range of talent.”