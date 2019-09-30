WALWORTH — For the second week in a row, the Big Foot football team had to battle against both an opposing team and mother nature. And for the second week in a row, the Chiefs overcame it all Sept. 27, beating McFarland 34-21 in the Big Foot homecoming game.
The most critical juncture of the game came when the two teams were not on the field. With five and a half minutes left in the third quarter, play was suspended for approximately an hour due to a string of thunderstorms passing through the area.
At the time of the break, the game was knotted up at 7-7. But after play resumed, the Chiefs thoroughly outplayed the Spartans and outscored them 27-14 in just over a quarter of the game.
Sitting in the locker room for an hour could lead to many undesirable outcomes, from a lack of focus to wasted energy from messing around during the break. But head coach Mike Welden said that the coaches let the players relax and watch the Milwaukee Brewers game on TV, on the condition that once it was game time again, they quickly got ready to play.
The Chiefs players did not let their coach down.
“The thing I love about this squad is when I tell them it’s time to lock it in, and we’ve got eight minutes until we’re back out, they can lock it in and come out here with focus and energy,” Welden said.
Early on in the game, with a light mist falling, neither team was able to find its footing, physically or metaphorically.
Halfway through the first quarter, McFarland got on the board, thanks to two of Big Foot’s only bad plays of the game coming back to back.
With 6:25 left in the first, Big Foot could not hold on to a short Spartans punt, which allowed McFarland to regain possession on its own 41-yard line. On the next play, McFarland receiver Nicholas Hall zigzagged through the Chiefs defense for a 59-yard touchdown run to go ahead 7-0 at the 6:01 mark.
After 12 minutes of the two teams trading punts and turnovers on downs, with 6:05 left until halftime, McFarland was set to punt again. However, Jack Gillingham busted through the protection and blocked the kick, which teammate Dan Hereley scooped up and took down to the two-yard line. A few plays later, Owen Martin punched in a one-yard rushing score to tie the game at 7-7.
During halftime, the rain started to come down harder, and when play resumed, neither team could muster up much offense. However, the Chiefs had the ball and were starting to move downfield when lightning in the distance stopped play.
When the two teams came out of the locker rooms, Big Foot was firing on all cylinders, and McFarland looked lost.
On the first play, Chiefs quarterback Basil Demco hit Martin on a pass play to advance to the 6-yard line. One play later, running back Cole Vance scampered into the end zone to give Big Foot its first lead of the game at 13-7 with 5:02 left in the third quarter.
The Chiefs would not trail again.
Big Foot’s defense forced a McFarland punt on the next drive, then the Chiefs quickly moved down the field to score a touchdown and a two-point conversion to make it a 21-7 lead at the 11:07 mark in the fourth quarter.
Gillingham caught both the touchdown and the two-point conversion, which was an achievement, given the fact that he has a club on his left hand from an injury a couple of weeks ago. The fact that he made a pair of pivotal catches essentially one-handed just underscores how much of an asset he is for the Chiefs.
“I’ve been saying it all season: That dude is an absolute beast on both sides of the ball,” Welden said. “He’s just that talented that he’s pretty good with just one hand.”
For Gillingham, the fact that his coaches, especially offensive coordinator Mike Dowden, trusted him at a key moment, despite the injury, was a morale booster.
“Coach Dowden saw me in pregame, and I was making catches, so he had faith to put me in,” Gillingham said. “I’m thankful he’s still got confidence in me.”
The Spartans were able to quickly narrow the deficit with a 79-yard touchdown pass from Jeremiah Price-Johnson to Hall. The long pass was just past the fingertips of the last Chiefs defender, and Hall was off to the races with nobody to stop him, making it a 21-14 game with 10:49 remaining.
It did not take the Chiefs long to get the lead back to double digits, though, as just 21 seconds after the McFarland score Vance shot past the entire Spartans defense on a 52-yard touchdown rush to go up 28-14.
The score was the second touchdown for Vance, who had a great day running the ball, with 144 yards and two scores. Besides just the scoring plays, he punished the McFarland defense by consistently breaking tackles and forcing two or three Spartans to stop him each time.
Vance has been frequently praised for his work ethic in the weight room, as well as his knack for pumping his teammates up on the sidelines as a key senior leader. While he may not be the tallest player on the field, he is never one to shy away from a challenge, which showed in his ability to move the pile against McFarland.
“Nothing really stops me. I’ve taken on bigger; I’ve taken on stronger. It doesn’t matter. I’ll take on anybody,” Vance said.
Big Foot stopped McFarland on downs on the next drive, then burned off most of the clock on a drive that was capped off with a 12-yard touchdown from Demco to Martin. While the Chiefs missed the extra point, their lead was an insurmountable 34-14 with 2:09 remaining.
McFarland was able to score in the waning minutes to cut the score to 34-21, but the game was already out of reach.
Despite rainy weather for much of the game, Big Foot’s quarterback Demco had a solid outing, with 149 yards and two touchdowns through the air.
While Gillingham’s touchdown catch was a highlight for its difficulty, for the second week in a row, Martin was the team’s leading receiver, with six catches for 103 yards and a touchdown, proving the pair to be a dynamic one-two punch.
With the exception of three McFarland scoring plays of 55 or more yards, the Chiefs looked solid defensively, too. And with their offense putting up 34 points, Welden thinks his team is finally playing up to its potential.
“This is how we expect to play, not the last couple weeks. No disrespect to any of the teams we’ve faced; we didn’t play our game. And tonight I feel like we went out and played Chiefs football,” Welden said.
Next up for Big Foot is perhaps their most challenging game of the season, a road visit to Evansville on Oct. 4 at 7 p.m.
The Blue Devils come into the game at an undefeated 6-0, with their only close matchup coming in a 19-16 win over Edgerton in Week Two. In the other five games this year, Evansville has scored more than 40 points in each contest, and has won by an average of 31.6 points per game.