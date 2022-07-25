 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
City of Lake Geneva/YMCA Baseball/Softball scores, standings and results

Major League Playoffs

Peck & Weis defeated All Seasons Roofing.

Media Team One 8, Upper Crust Pizzeria 7.

Upper Crust 18, All Seasons Roofing 16 (Consolation Game).

Peck & Weis Heating 7, Media Team One 6 (Championship Game).

Minor league Baseball

Pesches Greenhouse 11, Brewington Electric 10.

Stinebrinks Piggly Wiggly and Fontan Family Chirppractice tied.

Pesches Greenhouse 16, Fontana Family Chiropractic 15.

Brewington Electric and Stinebrinks Piggle Wiggly tied.

Juinor League Softball

Kokodynski Orthodontics and Apex Family Chirporactic tied.

Next Door Pub 12, Kunes Auto Body 8.

Apex Family Chiropractic 8, Next Door Pub 7.

Kunes Auto Group 17, Kokodynski Orthodontics 16.

Quad County League Tournament

U-10 Softball

Delavan 3 LG, Fairwyn Ltd 2.

(Final Record for Fairwyn Ltd: 11-4).

U-12 Softball LG PFI ScreenPrint 7, Big Foot 1.

LG PFI ScreenPrint 9, Delavan American Legion 6.

LG PFI ScrenPrint 9, Williams Bay 5 (Championship Game - Gold Bracket).

(Final Record for PFI ScreenPrint: 13-4.

U-10 Baseball

LG Brewington Electric 7, Delavan 2.

LG Brewington Electric 7, Whitewater Southern Lakes 1.

Whitewater DLK 7, LG Brewington Electric 3 (Championship Game - Gold Bracket).

Final record for LG Brewington Electric: 15-2.

LG Kwik Trip 14, Elkhorn 7.

Whitewater DLK 15, LG Kwik Trip 5.

Final Record for LG Kwik Trip: 10-5.

U-12 Baseball

LG Culvers 5, Big Foot 3.

Whitewater ABCD 13, LG Culvers 3.

Final record for LG Culvers: 11-5.

LG Dunn Lumber 10, Williams Bay 9.

LG Dunn Lumber 11, Delavan 3.

Waterford 16 LG Dunn Lumber (Championship Game - Silver Bracket).

Final Record for LG Dunn Lumber: 7-9.

Men's Softball standings after July 22

Advocare: 6 – 0.

Champ’s: 5 – 2.

Lofy Landscaping: 4 – 2.

Hogs & Kisses: 4 – 3.

Lake Geneva Lanes: 2 – 4

Green Meadow Farm: 2 – 4.

Blue Spruce Resort: 3 – 5.

Quartz World: 0 – 7.

Results from Friday July 22

Champs 16, Papa Spruce Resort 12.

Advocare 23, Green Meadows Farm 11.

Hogs & Kisses 7, Quartz World 0.

Champs 23, Hogs & Kisses 11.

Green Meadows Farm 14, Lake Geneva Lanes 10.

Lake Geneva Lanes 7, Quartz World 0.

Lofy Landscaping 9, Papa Spruce Resort 8.

Advoacare 23 Lofy Landscaping 6.

