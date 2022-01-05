Big Foot grad helps lead Wisconsin Badgers to national volleyball championship, now what is next?

Mackenzie Long grew up in Walworth County and attended Big Foot High School where she played volleyball. She graduated in 2014 and went on to play volleyball for four years at St. Louis University. But once she started her career in coaching and got some experience under her belt, she was ready to come home.

Long was hired in 2020 as an assistant coach for the Wisconsin Badgers, which just won the 2021 NCAA Volleyball National Championship.

“It was an easy decision to come back to be a part of the volleyball staff at the University of Wisconsin,” Long said. “I grew up as a fan, but I never thought of having the opportunity to be on the sidelines coaching for them.”

She began playing volleyball with her dad when she was 4-years-old.

“I grew up with a volleyball in my hand,” she said.

Long was a two-time all-state honorable mention on the volleyball court at Big Foot, two-time Rock Valley Conference player of the year and two-time most valuable player.

“My experience at Big Foot was great on and off the court,” she said. “I still have a lot of friends from there who I still stay in touch with.”

Long moved on to Missouri and played volleyball at St. Louis University where she was a four-year starter at the libero position (back row defensive specialist). During her time as a Billiken volleyball player, she was named to the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament All-Championship team back in 2016 and two-time Atlantic 10 defensive player of the week. She finished her career in the top 20 in St. Louis volleyball history with 130 service aces and 1,441 digs.

She received her bachelor’s degree in sports business in 2018.

While a member of the Billiken volleyball team, she was coaching, too. She was an assistant coach for the High Performance STL Volleyball Club in St. Louis, Missouri from 2015-2017 before becoming their head coach for the 2017-2018 season.

Following graduation, she became an assistant coach at Missouri S&T. The team finished with an overall record of 36-25 during her two-year stint there before coming back to Wisconsin in 2020.

“To be on the sidelines and be a part of this coaching staff, to continue to learn and watch this team and the seniors improve and come off a rough year (COVID-19 wise) for us in 2020-2021, it was unreal.”

The Badgers went 18-1 and 15-0 in the Big Ten Conference in 2020-2021, and finished off this season with a 31-3 overall record and 17-3 conference record. Their 3-2 victory over in-conference foe Nebraska back on Dec. 18 secured the 2021 NCAA Volleyball National Championship.

“It was sweet. Some of those matches were epic” she said. “I was so happy for the seniors, this team and the coaches. It was the perfect way to end.”

Long will now be moving on from her time with the Badgers, taking what she learned and the experience she gained to go back to coaching club volleyball with a full-time head coaching job with the Madtown Juniors based in Madison.

