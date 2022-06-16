 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CBS: No. 13 Charlotte Hornets

  • Updated
Johnny Davis - Jan. 27, 2022

Charlotte is more in need of frontcourt depth than additional backcourt help. CBS’ Kyle Boone thinks if Davis drops out of the top 10, Charlotte won’t be able to pass him up. Boone said Davis is a “polished swing man” who could compete for a starting spot next to LaMelo Ball due to his versatile defense and offense. 

